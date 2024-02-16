PR recruitment: big trends revealed in PRWeek report

News

PRWeek has released its annual PR industry Recruitment Report, which analyses talent-finding and recruitment activity in the UK for the whole of 2023.

by Glauk Mahmutaj and Danny Rogers Added 1 hour ago

The PRWeek Recruitment Report 2024 looks at trends in nearly 10,000 postings tracked across publicly available job boards in both 2022 and 2023.

Four reports exclusive to subscribers of The Knowledge will be published over the coming days commencing today (Monday 19 February).

This first analysis identifies a major slump in job postings, a significant increase in advertised salaries and tracks this against the impact of UK inflation.

See the full analysis here: PRWeek 2024 recruitment report: a rocky year as new jobs advertised dropped by almost one-third.

Be sure to check the site tomorrow for a report on salary inequality and the roles advertised at salaries over £100,000.

If you are not a subscriber to The Knowledge, you can review subscription options here. These recruitment reports feature alongside new-business rankings tables, awards league tables and Top 150 agency revenue forecasts.


‘The PR sisterhood is alive and kicking’ – comms pros rebut criticism of industry

FirstGroup rail bolsters senior comms team

Enso Arabia hires PR agency for Invest Saudi at MIPIM

Pitch Update: VisitBritain, Greggs, Santander, Translink and more…

Senior staff depart Hill & Knowlton UK

Movers and Shakers: M&C Saatchi, Schillings, Finn Partners, Instinctif, National Grid and more…

Thames floater, Creme Egg goes retro, Heinz collab - Campaigns round-up

Santander expands UK agency roster

Whiteoaks bolsters senior team

