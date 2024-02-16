PR recruitment: big trends revealed in PRWeek report

PRWeek has released its annual PR industry Recruitment Report, which analyses talent-finding and recruitment activity in the UK for the whole of 2023.

The PRWeek Recruitment Report 2024 looks at trends in nearly 10,000 postings tracked across publicly available job boards in both 2022 and 2023.

Four reports exclusive to subscribers of The Knowledge will be published over the coming days commencing today (Monday 19 February).

This first analysis identifies a major slump in job postings, a significant increase in advertised salaries and tracks this against the impact of UK inflation.

See the full analysis here: PRWeek 2024 recruitment report: a rocky year as new jobs advertised dropped by almost one-third.

