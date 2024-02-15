‘River escapade felt somewhat lacklustre’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Rachel Taylor, client services director at Tigerbond, casts her critical eye over creative releases from the past seven days.

HITS

Greggs Bake Tray

Move over, Cadbury’s Milk Tray. This year, Greggs, with its signature playful puns and “go big or go home” spirit, partnered Uber Eats to redefine Valentine’s Day gifting. Its creation? The aptly named Bake Tray – a heavenly assortment of six iconic Greggs treats ready to fuel cozy nights in and playful spats over the last ‘Steak Temptation’ or ‘Sausage, Bean & Cheese Dream’.

What’s not to love about how this creative played out? It’s partnership perfection with Uber Eats and a master class in sweating all your channels. Greggs didn’t just deliver pastries; it delivered a strategic, creative triumph. Greggs, you will always have this PR’s heart.

Aldi parody

Aldi throws shade in style with its brilliant #VogueGoesRogue parody that puts the spotlight on its own Special Buys product legends (Cuthbert and Kevin the Carrot totally photobombed the shoot, btw).

Quick off the mark, Aldi’s team managed to create a moment faster than you can say “Restock those aisles.” Interestingly, I saw one comment on LinkedIn that said: “Surely Aldi shoppers do not read Vogue?” Yes, they do, my friend, and have been coming in their droves for well over a decade.

Timely, eye-catching, pop-culture gems always tickle the nation at large and Aldi’s commitment to build brand love shows no bounds.

Smarty Mobile Valentine's Day campaign

Love bites… your bank account, according to new research by Smarty Mobile, which skewed its news gen with a rose-tinted story ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Forget American Beauty – its secret weapon was TV’s Gregg Wallace, strategically draped on a rose bed to reveal some quirky stats, such as 75 per cent of love lives are wilting under inflation’s heat. To spread the love a little bit further, Smarty Mobile held a ‘Cost of Loving’ pop-up offering a free red rose lifeline to hapless London romantics.

Granted, this shoot has been done many times before, but applause for achieving blanket coverage – and also, for keeping Gregg mostly under wraps to ensure my breakfast stayed down!

Beyoncé at the Super Bowl

Bow to the Bey. This Queen skipped the Super Bowl, but stole the show anyway.

Remember her giant white cowboy hat at The Grammys? Pure foreshadowing. A week later, and there she is, in the Verizon Super Bowl ad, filming a music video. Minutes later, after the ad mic drop, album Act II is announced by Beyoncé herself and two new singles are released. They’re twangier than a Texas longhorn, fuelling fire to those Country album rumours.

As Dolly Parton wisdom goes: “A rhinestone shines just as good as a diamond.” And Beyoncé’s hints were brighter than a stadium full of spotlights. Was it a calculated build-up or just cosmic alignment? Time will tell, but one thing’s clear: Queen Bey knows how to captivate her audience.

Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck

Another Super Bowl corker. Ben Affleck and Dunkin’ Donuts are back, raising the smiles with their multi-part Super Bowl campaign that cleverly leveraged star power and self-deprecating humour.

It all started with a Grammy teaser (is this a new trend?), with a bored-looking Affleck secretly dreaming of pop stardom. Cue the birth of fictional boyband The DunKings, featuring Affleck and his buds, Matt Damon and Tom Brady. Their hilarious pitch to J.Lo for her new album ends with a resounding “no”, but the DunKings find solace in a limited-edition Dunkin’ menu item inspired by their antics.

Affleck, Damon and Brady generated instant buzz for the brand, but the campaign’s brilliance lies in its multi-layered storytelling and multi-platform execution. The engagement levels show no signs of dipping just yet and the Grammy teaser was a total Slam Dunk. And who isn’t there for The DunKings tracksuit merch?

MISS

The Ordinary floats down the Thames

Aside from the witty Rob Mayhew in a LinkedIn post, when has any PR earnestly declared “Let’s super-size the product and float it down the Thames” in the 21st century? Perhaps a rare few have successfully executed this uninspired idea over the past two decades.

However, regrettably, The Ordinary skincare brand’s PR voyage took an unexpected turn – a bit like a wayward current – leaving us feeling underwhelmed. Its skincare range is undeniably fabulous but, alas, its river escapade felt somewhat lacklustre.