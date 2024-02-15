Kraft Heinz’s chief communications officer Kathy Krenger joins Thredpartners

Krenger is a partner at the consultancy, which focuses on nonprofits.

CHICAGO: Kraft Heinz’s chief communications officer Kathy Krenger has joined Thredpartners as a partner.

Krenger started in the role this month at Thredpartners, which is a consulting collective of senior level professionals that focuses on helping nonprofits.

She described Thredpartners as “a woman-owned business that focuses on connecting my years of experience and learnings with matrixed, global organizations, like Kraft Heinz and Hyatt, to nonprofit organizations to help improve performance with meaningful solutions.”

Thredpartners aids nonprofit organizations with research and assessments through data and analytics, strategic alignment and planning, stakeholder collaboration and engagement, communications, change management and leadership support.

“I am able to lean into my many years of client service and reputation building to support those doing the hard work for others,” said Krenger. “I love it.”

Thredpartners works with a variety of clients across the country in the areas of legal aid, food insecurity and sustainability, domestic violence, equity and inclusion. The agency was founded by president Gretchen Slusserin 2004 to focus on project management for IT projects and then she started working in the nonprofit space and shifted a lot of the work to the nonprofit sector in 2014, Krenger explained.

Krenger left Kraft Heinz at the end of 2023 and is still consulting with the company through early March. Since 2021, Krenger had been Kraft Heinz’s chief communications officer.

“We’re grateful for the communications transformation that she helped lead over the past two and a half years,” said a Kraft Heinz spokesperson.

No replacement for her role is currently planned. The communications function at Kraft Heinz was folded into corporate affairs, reporting into Rashida La Lande, chief legal and corporate affairs officer. Alex Abraham will continue to oversee external corporate communications for the company as VP of global corporate communications and reputation management, while new addition Katy Hendrickson is global head of internal communications, the spokesperson said.

Previously, Krenger was Hyatt Hotels’ SVP of global communications, leading corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide.

Before joining Hyatt in 2017, Krenger was GM of Edelman's specialized food and beverage agency, Edible. She was also a GM for DJE Holdings specialty shop Krispr, which was created in 2012 to handle the Kellogg account and allow Edelman to avoid potential client conflicts, particularly with the PepsiCo-Quaker brands that Edelman represented. At Edelman, Krenger supported clients in travel and tourism, CPG and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage.

Earlier in her career, Krenger was a PR director at Burson-Marsteller, leading the global McDonald’s account, including the brand’s Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.