Is journalism’s loss still PR’s gain?

Wave after wave of media media layoffs are happening. With out-of-work reporters, editors and producers looking for new jobs, is the communications industry still a good fit?

It’s tough working in media these days. Just ask Grover, Sesame Street’s beloved blue Muppet — and aspiring reporter.

The furry monster (not at the end of this article) announced his new profession on Monday and quickly heard about the cruel realities of the state of journalism from real-life members of the media.

One cited a now-too-common scenario: “Grover has been laid off without severance despite being part of his paper’s bargaining unit. He found out this morning while at the Capitol via a push alert from The New York Times.”

In the 46 days since the start of 2024, media outlets from The Wall Street Journal to the Los Angeles Times have enacted significant layoffs, while The Messenger shut down entirely, leaving staff recruited from top publications without severance. In some cases, laid-off reporters said they learned their fates from news alerts from other outlets.

Muck Rack data shows that 22,426 articles have been written about journalism layoffs in the last 12 months — including this one.

With limited openings at ever-fewer outlets, journalists have turned to other communications-focused industries such as PR as a lifeboat in a sea of job despair. But can PR continue to carry the weight?

“It's a continuation of a long trend where, for decades, journalists have gone into PR — and for good reason, because journalism is an excellent skill set for many things, including PR,” says Muck Rack CEO and cofounder Greg Galant.

After all, many top PR pros got their start in journalism, and even some legends. Notably, Edelman founder Daniel J. Edelman worked as a journalist before creating the agency giant, and Burson-Marsteller cofounder and Burson namesake Harold Burson covered the Nuremberg Trials for American Forces Network at the end of World War II.

The move to PR is something that’s always been on many journalists’ minds, says Monday talent founder and president Gillian Williams. Yet over the past several months in particular, the recruitment agency has seen an increase in journalists thinking about pivoting with the hope of finding stability or better salaries. PR pros have even encouraged journalists affected by layoffs to reach out about possible opportunities at their agencies.

Is the move from media to PR still an easy transition? Some former journalists turned PR pros say the route is fairly seamless.

“There aren't that many jobs that naturally make sense after journalism, although I think you have a ton of skills when you come out of the media,” says Collected Strategies founding partner and former Bloomberg reporter Ed Hammond. “[Media is] not an industry from which other industries are used to being able to hire because its people tend to be journalists for — a lot of them — their whole careers.”

Hammond helped to launch a firm last year after 17 years as a reporter. Transitioning to an agency was not something on his radar, but when the right opportunity presented itself, his unique set of skills prepared him for the role.

Former journalists are targeting roles in communications that are an easy shift, such as media relations or those that are content-based, according to Williams. Agencies are typically open to candidates including former journalists if there’s a designated team where their skill set can be applied.

For instance, Method Communications has prioritized the hiring of ex-journalists to expand its content offering for clients.

“The point of view of a journalist working within an agency environment is probably where journalists face more of the learning curve, because rather than trying to break stories or scoop the competition, you're collaborating to help others tell stories,” says Method managing editor and VP of content and thought leadership John Foley, a former tech reporter.

Foley works alongside other former scribes at Method such as SVP of narrative and thought leadership Tim Race, who spent 27 years at The New York Times as a business and technology editor.

“Journalism and PR are kind of the same thing from opposite sides of the table,” Race says, after seven years in communications.

The team that Foley and Race are on is integrated in the media relations and marketing part of Method, but their work doesn’t focus on media relations — rather journalism on behalf of clients with an editorial model.

“I know a lot of journalists who make the transition into what used to be called the ‘Dark Side,’ and ended up basically being media relations people,” Race says. “Any agency is missing out if they don't recognize that journalists should harness the skills they have and put them to work in helping clients tell mediagenic stories.”

Firms that have specialties in areas such as technology, financial services or healthcare are more open to former beat reporters who come with a rolodex of contacts and technical expertise, Williams says.

In Hammond’s case, the connections and knowledge required in his current role were also important to his previous position. As a reporter, he had extensive experience interviewing and speaking directly with CEOs and executive leadership.

Hammond says there’s an “enormous gap” in PR’s understanding of what reporters do on a daily basis and a lack of effort in getting to know them. Integrating a former reporter into an agency can help to decipher that code.

“The unspoken truth of the PR industry is that it has very few practitioners who actually know what journalists do all day,” Hammond says, noting that doesn’t stop PR firms from promising clients a “mastery of the media.” The assumption is rooted in fantasy, he says, without an understanding of how a newsroom works.

Innate journalism skills such as ingenuity and tenacity have also helped Hammond at an agency, he says.

“All those things are key ingredients. If you're going to be interacting with the press all the time, you can't just say, ‘Well, I've seen All the President's Men and I know Carrie Bradshaw,’” he joked. “It doesn’t work like that.”

Yet even if journalists have the skills to make a move, are comms teams interested in having them? Monday Talent has seen a “significant uptick” in hiring since November and December, compared to the rest of 2023. After brand and in-house teams, more agencies have been filling open roles over the past few months.

However, firms aren’t specifically looking for talent from journalism, Williams says. On occasion, agencies say they want candidates with editorial backgrounds, but often the recruitment firm suggests former journalists as a unique option for an agency.

“Journalists are often people that can be very adaptable, that are very proactive, very entrepreneurial, which are all traits that agencies really look for in candidates,” Williams says. “That's why we're often proactively asking them to consider these candidates.”

Small or midsize agencies are typically more flexible when it comes to hiring out-of-the-box applicants, she says, because, if they’re independent, they don’t have a “bureaucratic system” to navigate that requires recruitment from a traditional PR background.

More often, companies are attracted to candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence, Williams notes, meaning journalists with deep knowledge, relationships and experience in that area will have a leg up on others.

Journalists applying for PR jobs also have a significant disadvantage: they have to be trained. Following a series of agency layoffs last year, Monday’s clients are focusing on bringing in “plug-and-play” professionals that don’t require additional training or a learning curve, Williams says.

“Clients are pretty focused on the bottom line and getting people in that can seamlessly transition into the role,” she says. “That can make them a little bit wary to bring someone in with an outside background in this climate.”

In terms of journalists developing their skills, Foley is adamant that they don’t have to give up writing and reporting and can find ways to continue their craft. For example, last fall, he went on assignment for Method client Syngenta Group to the cornfields of Illinois. Organizing interviews, working with photographers and curating a story resembled the work he would have done in a past life for a magazine. Foley also writes his own Substack newsletter as a way to “keep his hand in the game.”

Race adds that there are ways to publish content that feels like journalism on behalf of clients.

There’s widespread agreement that fewer working journalists in shrinking newsrooms is a loss for brands and companies and for society at large, especially in a presidential election year.

“What's happening with the media is there are less and less opportunities for companies to get their stories told because there are fewer business journalists,” Race says. “There's a lot of really good talent out there who are now looking for work. We don't want to exploit that or dance on anyone's graves, but at the same time, there's still a need for this kind of storytelling — even more so for businesses.”

Galant encourages companies with a PR function to take advantage of an increasing pool of talent before the moment passes.

“PR firms should definitely be looking at all the talent coming out in the market and coming out of journalism,” he says. “There's a lot of great journalists who have unfortunately lost their jobs. If you're ambitious about hiring, it's a unique time where you might be able to get talent that you otherwise couldn't have gotten.”