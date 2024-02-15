Chiefs, gun control organizations respond to Kansas City shooting

The incident, which took place during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, left one person dead and at least 30 others injured.

KANSAS CITY: The Kansas City Chiefs and other organizations issued statements on social media after a shooting during the NFL team’s Super Bowl victory parade killed one person and injured at least 30 others.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, making them back-to-back NFL champions. The team held a parade on Wednesday in downtown Kansas City, where nearly one million people were estimated to be attending.

Authorities said Thursday the shooting appeared to stem from a personal dispute. Kansas City Police said the investigation remains ongoing and the department has not yet charged the individuals involved in the incident.

Here’s how some organizations and players responded to the shooting.

The Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs players

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

My thoughts and prayers���� are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery. https://t.co/xlTJXLi7xT — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) February 14, 2024

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City

Gun control organizations

There is something so depressingly American about experiencing a mass shooting at a Super Bowl celebration on the anniversary of another mass shooting. — March For Our Lives ☮️�� (@AMarch4OurLives) February 14, 2024

Imagine if even half of us took action to #EndGunViolence today, while all eyes are on this story. We can keep each other safe if we come together. — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) February 15, 2024

Only in America do moments of celebration frequently end in gunfire. We can't continue to accept routine, preventable gun violence as normal.… — Everytown (@Everytown) February 14, 2024