Clarion Capital Partners makes strategic investment in Narrative Strategies

The deal will help Narrative diversify its offerings, enhance existing capabilities and expand into new markets.

WASHINGTON: Clarion Capital Partners has made a strategic investment in integrated public affairs and corporate reputation agency Narrative Strategies.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Narrative Strategies’ executive partners will maintain a significant ownership stake in the firm and continue leading operations, with founding partner Ken Spain serving as CEO, according to a Narrative statement.

“Narrative was originally formed as a small partnership so there was no CEO previously,” Spain told PRWeek via email. “With the new ownership structure and the expectation for significant expansion, I will be stepping into the role and will continue to collaborate closely with each of the partners — both new and old.”

Besides Spain, Narrative’s founding partners include Patrick O’Connor, Ed Mullen and Katie Mitchell, with Rosemarie Calabro Tully and Andrew Fimka named partners in 2023.

With Clarion’s deep industry knowledge and focus on creating long-term partnerships, Narrative will diversify its offerings, enhance existing capabilities and expand into new markets, the statement said.

Narrative was named as a PRWeek Best Places to Work honoree last year. Founded in 2019 by a team of former corporate communications professionals, journalists, political operatives and PR agency leaders, the firm now has 65 employees working on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, nonprofits and law firms.

Narrative’s services include strategic communications, media relations, content development, creative design, video production, digital marketing, coalition management and research and analysis.

New York-based private equity firm Clarion Capital Partners focuses on making equity investments in lower middle market growth companies.