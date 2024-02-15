Thames floater, Creme Egg goes retro, Heinz collab - Campaigns round-up

Heinz and Fauchon, ‘Tomacron’

Heinz and luxury French food brand Fauchon hoped to prove that unexpected pairings can be a perfect match this Valentine’s Day. Combining Fauchon’s macaron recipe with the taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, the two brands collaborated to create a ‘Tomacron’ – with flavours of red berries, rhubarb and ginger; paired with a tomato taste. Only 57 boxes were available.

Zapped, ‘The big nut roast’

Zapped, a b2b AI tool that aims to combine automation with human judgement, undertook a Valentine’s Day hoax that saw over 200 junior staff try to order a free sample from a fake aphrodisiac coffee brand. The lead-gen tool used its software to reach 2,000 junior marketers, sending an email from Elsa Wedget – an anagram for ‘we get leads’. The email encouraged recipients to gift a free sample of Swallow Coffee, a drink designed to be a conversation starter, a mood lifter and the perfect product for sharing, to one of their colleagues in time for Valentine’s Day. A total of 219 junior marketers opened the email and tried to order their free sample in a week. Staff who clicked the link were directed to Swallow’s website, where they saw a pop-up message explaining they had been ‘Zapped’.

Aldi, ‘Flower stall’

PR agency Clarion opened Aldi’s first ever flower stall in the heart of one of the UK’s busiest train stations - after research found 65 per cent of Brits don’t plan on treating their loved one this Valentine's Day. Located in London Waterloo, commuters passing through could get their pick of the bunch, with all proceeds donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Vapiano, ‘Free meals for third wheels’

This Valentine’s Day, Italian restaurant group Vapiano swapped a romantic couple’s meal for a meal for three, showing some love to all the ‘third-wheelers’ in relationships by offering them free food. Vapiano in Tottenham Court Road provided main meals on-the-house to 50 lucky guests attending with their favourite couple. The campaign came after 54 per cent of Brits admitted they would actually be happy to ‘third wheel’ a couple on Valentine’s Day, and the same research found more than one in three couples said they’d enjoy having a third person at the dinner table.

Experian, ‘The cost of living’

To coincide with Valentine’s Day, Experian and Mischief PR launched a campaign to show how toxic social media dating trends are impacting young relationships. Research for the campaign revealed three in five young people believe social media has contributed to toxic expectations around how much they should spend on their partner. To help tackle this issue, Experian partnered with Celebs Go Dating relationship therapist Anna Williamson to launch a new podcast series, ‘The Cost of Loving’, exploring the intersection between dating and finances. With influencer and expert guests, the podcast aims to open up conversations around healthy finances between (prospective) partners. The first episode covers the ever-divisive bill-splitting debate and gender expectations ahead of Valentine’s dates galore.

Philips on Valentine’s Day

In its first campaign for Philips coffee machines, Smoking Gun worked with celebrity creators including Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, and Pete Wicks to bring the product onto social media feeds on Valentines Day. The agency aimed to generate mass awareness by aligning the product to popular figures in a comedic take on a cultural moment.

Who Gives A Crap, ‘Flush your ex’

Eco toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap is inviting heartbroken Brits to recycle their old love letters into toilet rolls. It comes as research conducted ahead of Valentine’s Day found over a third of UK adults are hanging onto their ex’s belongings, with one in 20 admitting they’ve kept items out of spite.

Uncommon Creative Studio, ‘Ratboot’

Uncommon has launched the unofficial boot of New York – an ode to all things classic, gritty, real and raw in the city. Model and rat lover Jenny Assaf debuted the custom pair of black leather knee-high boots that houses two taxidermied rats last weekend, sitting front row at NYFW The Blonds show. The shoes aim to give rodents centre stage at a time when New York is visited the most, highlighting how an estimated three million rats live in the city.

The Ordinary makes waves on the River Thames

Skincare brand The Ordinary has floated a giant replica bottle down the River Thames to launch its new Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 reformulation, in a campaign created with One Agency. Measuring 12m tall, the bottle was the same height as 2.5 double-decker buses, and floated past Tower Bridge - which had to be lifted to let it through. It coincided with a wider CGI campaign launching across Europe, to “push the consumer to challenge the perception of what is real and what’s not”.

Amazon, ‘Chatterbox’

Goldbug has devised and delivered a campaign for Amazon showing the fun and humour of its UK fulfilment centre employees by asking for their random opinions. The eight-week-long campaign was created to show the humanity of the Amazon workforce.

Samsung, ‘Invisible load’

New research from Samsung Electronics reveals that Brits spend 76 per cent as much time thinking about their household chores as actually doing them. This time – spent in physical restlessness to mental planning and anxiety – manifests itself as an ‘invisible load’ that impacts how people spend their precious time at home.​ To help redress the balance in Brits’ households, Samsung has launched the ‘Invisible Load Index’, which quantifies the physical and mental load of household tasks.​ Developed in partnership with author and happiness expert Mo Gawdat, the index enables users to calculate the hidden burden of their household tasks and learn how they can ease their load and free up their time with the help of SmartThings, an app to control and monitor compatible smart devices. The campaign was facilitated by FleishmanHillard UK.

Guinness and ITV trial live Rugby audio description

Guinness and ITV made sporting history last weekend by introducing live descriptive audio commentary to a Six Nations rugby match. The service enables blind and partially-sighted fans to follow every aspect of the game - from the players, to the numbers on their shirts and intricate details of every pass and tackle. It is believed to be the first time the technique has been used for a UK broadcast sporting event.

City of London, ‘Out of reach’

A new film from the City of London, commissioned by The Mayor’s Fund for London in partnership with Citi Foundation, aims to hauntingly tackle the cost of living crisis. In a distorted, dystopian world, the film sees a young woman navigate food insecurity and soaring domestic bills. Experimental visuals blur reality and surrealism, as unaffordable basic needs become a recurrent, worsening nightmare. It was directed by Sara Taleghani of Untold Studios.

NFL UK, ‘Spoilers are everywhere’

Ahead of the Super Bowl, NFL UK collaborated with Lionesses legend and NFL superfan Mary Earps to launch a campaign helping fans avoid Super Bowl spoilers. A challenge for UK-based fans was that kick off is at 11:30pm on a school night, meaning they might consider catching the highlights in the morning... but spoilers will be everywhere. NFL UK enlisted Earps based on her reputation for making big saves to let fans know there’s only way to avoid Super Bowl spoilers: stay up and watch the game.

Cadbury, ‘How do you eat yours?’

Cadbury and agency VCCP London have launched the latest film for Creme Egg, as part of an integrated campaign that brings back the ‘How do you eat yours?’ tagline for the first time in 20 years. The campaign builds on the original message that everyone has their own way of eating a Creme Egg, saluting those who eat them whole, use a teaspoon and even those who like to spread them on toast. The work takes inspiration from UGC on TikTok, where people have been sharing their own serving suggestions for the snack.

Topps, ‘José Mourinho takes over the Topps office’

José Mourinho stars in a new video launched from Topps, as part of its campaign as the official cards and stickers provider for Euro 2024. The video is the first instalment of a three-part series, and sees the football manager meet Topps employees. It also features a cameo from F2Freestylers’ Jeremy Lynch alongside other global content creators.

Emmie’s Books, ‘Childhood cancer day’

An animated film shows a child who is in hospital light up with joy when they pick up a book in this film for charity Emmie's Books. The child is seen riding a fantastical creature through blue skies and spots other children also dressed in a hospital gown enjoying a book. Copy at the end of the film reads: "For children with cancer, adventure is only a book away." The work rests on research by the National Academy of Sciences that shows reading helps bring out positive emotions and decreases pain for children in hospital.

Glimpse and purpose disruptors, ‘Agency for nature’

Non-profit organisations Glimpse and Purpose Disruptors have partnered on a series of launches to help people reconnect with nature. 'The Ecokamasutra' by The & Partnership is a book that explores eroticism in nature, while 'Girls just wanna grow plants' by Leo Burnett is an outdoor campaign that shows models in nature to encourage women to adopt a "slow life". Oliver is behind the OOH campaign 'Nature’s a trip', which aims to illustrate that nature helps reduce anxiety. Meanwhile, Wieden & Kennedy London’s 'Seed saga' encourages gamers to take farming into the real world, and 'The slow brew' by Amplify asks people who are doom scrolling to go to a local community garden.

WeRoad on Lunar New Year

Solo travel company WeRoad celebrated the Lunar New Year by distributing 14,000 fortune cookies to the general public across major European cities, including London. The specially-designed fortune cookies contained inspiring travel-themed prompts like "You will see the Northern Lights dancing above you”.

BBC, ‘Jürgen Klopp causes crisis on Casualty’

The BBC continues its ‘Not just telly’ campaign by reacting to the departure of Liverpool Football Club manager Jürgen Klopp. A football emergency is declared in the Casualty hospital as the characters learn the news one by one when their phones ping with an alert from BBC Sport. The shocked faces spread around the hospital, with some exclaiming: "No, no." The Casualty theme tune ends the film along with the BBC Sport logo.

National Highways, ‘Lend a paw’

FCB London’s new campaign for National Highways features three of the animals most vulnerable to harm and death by roadside rubbish – a rabbit, hedgehog and squirrel –– standing shocked at the side of a road. In the first wave of a three-year drive to raise awareness of the impact of littering on the road networks, the work presents it as socially unacceptable behaviour and invites drivers to ‘lend a paw’ and change their ways.

HelloFresh 2024 Food Trends Report

W Communications helped HelloFresh declare "death to the Turkey dinosaur" for this week with its annual food trends report launch – a deep dive into what’s in and out in kitchens across the UK. From scrutiny surrounding ultra-processed foods to the rise of the ‘good mood menu’, the report revealed which culinary trends are set to satisfy Brits' hunger in 2024. The report is the second annual trends prediction the recipe box company has published, aiming to position HelloFresh as a thought leader in the culinary space.

LinkedIn, ‘Making work make sense’

LinkedIn has launched a UK campaign aimed at helping Gen Z professionals grow their careers when the world of work is changing quickly. It shows how LinkedIn has tools, community, and insights of one billion members to help Gen Z professionals - the fastest growing audience on the platform - navigate their early professional lives.

UK Government, ‘Stop! Think fraud’

The Government has launched a campaign to help fight against fraudsters, in light of the insight that fraud accounts for around 40 per cent of all crime in England and Wales, with an estimated 3.2m offences each year. The work draws on the expertise of leading counter-fraud experts, and includes an online fraud hub, which aims to provide simple, concise advice.

Royal Ascot's first creative director

W Communications has launched Royal Ascot’s first-ever creative director, British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher. The new position signals a step change in the racecourse’s 300+ year history, as Royal Ascot continues to be synonymous with summer occasion dressing. The partnership will see Fletcher become responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective, two inspirational high-fashion editorials that aim to entice racegoers. Historically created to set the tone for the Royal Meeting, in recent years, the Lookbook and Millinery Collective have evolved to take on a new direction - to inspire racegoers to dream up an outfit that is authentic to their personal style whilst embracing the sartorial leadership the event is known for.

We Own It, ‘Take the pledge for the NHS’

Actor and host Stephen Fry has said his admission to hospital last year made him "proud and happy to be British" as he called for greater NHS funding. Fry has joined Frankie Boyle, Doc Brown, Rosie Holt and other celebrities to support a new campaign calling on general election candidates across Britain to take the Pledge for the NHS. The campaign, organised by public ownership campaign group We Own It, calls on political candidates to commit to ending NHS outsourcing and funding the NHS in line with comparable European countries.

Expedia, ‘Northern Lights’

More than half of Brits (57 per cent) view the Northern Lights as a "once-in-a-lifetime adventure", according to a survey commissioned by travel company Expedia. Research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the solar forces that produce these light shows will intensify and reach their peak in 2024. Expedia's 30-second film celebrates this by following a grandmother, daughter and granddaughter and how they achieve their dream of watching the aurora borealis together. The film includes a voiceover by actor Ewan McGregor and finishes with the line: "You were made to dream about it for years. We were made to help you book it in minutes."

Vauxhall and Tesco, Free EV charging credit

Vauxhall Motors is partnering with Tesco to provide new Vauxhall electric vehicle (EV) customers with one year’s free charging credit at stores across the country. New Vauxhall retail customers who purchase an electric Vauxhall car or van direct from a Vauxhall retailer will be able to receive one year’s worth of free charging credit when visiting Tesco’s 2,700 charging bays across 619 of its stores nationwide.

Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, ‘Be the difference’

RMS PR has delivered an internal creative comms campaign for the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust. The work features individuals relaying examples of colleague behaviour that had a positive impact on them as they went about their work.