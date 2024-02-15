Former Real Chemistry exec Adam Cossman joins minds + assembly board

Cossman was cofounder and president of Sentient Interactive, which was acquired by Real Chemistry predecessor W2O Group in 2016.

NEW YORK: Adam Cossman, a former group president at Real Chemistry, has joined the board of minds + assembly.

Cossman, who spent more than five years at Real Chemistry, joined New York-based minds + assembly in May 2023, when healthcare-focused private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners invested in the agency. Minds + assembly announced the appointment this month.

The creative agency’s clients include Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Biogen, according to its website.

Cossman left Real Chemistry in 2022 and now works in private equity with a focus on healthcare, he said.

Cossman joined Real Chemistry, then known as W2O Group, in 2016 when W2O acquired his agency, Sentient Interactive, which was based in Morristown, New Jersey, and specialized in media and analytics. Cossman served as W2O’s chief digital officer when he joined the network. Previously, he was Sentient’s cofounder and president.