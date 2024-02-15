M&C Saatchi hires Jo Bacon as chief executive

Jo Bacon, the global client lead for Ogilvy and WPP across Unilever, is joining M&C Saatchi as its chief executive.

She replaces Camilla Kemp, who left the business last year.

Bacon's appointment follows a reorganisation of M&C Saatchi in the UK last November as it brought the majority of its agencies into a single group with one P&L.

Other changes at the time included Zillah Byng-Thorne being named executive chair and Marcus Peffers becoming UK group chief executive.

Bacon will join M&C Saatchi in May and report to Peffers. The pair will work alongside chief strategy officer Sophie Lewis.

The newly formed agency brings together M&C Saatchi's London advertising, export, global and social issues businesses to create a "full-service creative proposition".

Peffers said: "Hiring Jo to lead our newly formed UK agency is a tremendous coup. She's a rare talent. As well as being 2023's most awarded ad agency leader, she's a brilliant, highly experienced CMO, leading some of Britain's biggest media brands, across the total marcoms mix.

"To accelerate the transformation of our UK agency, we need a CEO with exceptional creative leadership and entrepreneurial flair, combined with deep brand expertise and commercial know-how."

Bacon has been leading the Ogilvy global team across Unilever since 2020. Before this she worked as chief marketing officer and director of innovation at Reach.

She has also spent five years at Viacom International as vice-president of marketing, creative, publicity and media, working across the Channel 5 and MTV portfolio.

Between 2002 and 2011 Bacon worked at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now known as VML). Her career also includes stints at Saatchi & Saatchi and DDB.

Bacon said: "I started my career at Saatchi's, so becoming CEO of M&C Saatchi feels like a natural next step for me. I understand the power of the Saatchi brand – it's one of the most iconic and influential names in communications.

"I've seen what incredible potential M&C Saatchi has, using 'Brutal Simplicity of Thought' to build famous commercial brands, tackle the most complex societal issues and be central to moments of national and global importance. At the top of its game, there really is no better agency.

"I share Marcus and Zillah's ambition to make M&C Saatchi an extraordinary force in marketing, communications and creativity, and the leading company of its kind, here in the UK and globally. I know my experience and ambition can help make that happen."

M&C Saatchi's search for a global chief creative officer is ongoing and it plans to make a hire in the first half of 2024.

This article first appeared in Campaign.