Santander expands UK agency roster

Santander has added two PR firms to its roster of agencies to help support the bank with consumer PR and public affairs work in the UK.

High-street bank Santander UK has hired two PR agencies. The first is comms and reputation management specialist Lansons Team Farner, which will handle consumer PR and comms for the bank; and the second is MHP, which will support its public affairs function.

Stewart Todd, Santander UK’s head of comms, told PRWeek UK that, as part of its PR and comms work, Lansons Team Farner will offer consumer-facing activity relating to the cost-of-living crisis and fraud to “ensure the bank is speaking directly and effectively to its customers across the channels they are using”.

Todd explained: “In the last 18 months, the economic and political environment has underlined the need for our communications to customers and stakeholders to be clear, effective and to have cut-through.

“We have used this time to review our approach that reflects the fact that we are operating as a more globalised function and enables us to better align with [the Santander] Group regarding the agencies we engage.”

PRWeek understands that, prior to Lanson Team Farner’s appointment, the UK bank did not have an incumbent agency for its consumer PR work. Before the appointment of MHP, the bank hired H/Advisors Cicero to handle its public affairs work. Santander UK continues to work with the agency on a project basis.

The team is broadening out its activity to include a greater use of opinion research and a “deeper appreciation” of sentiment across the country on “the issues that are important to Santander customers”, explained Todd.

The bank continues its long-standing work with global advisory firm Teneo and strategic advisory business Global Counsel, which work with Santander at both the Group and UK level.

“As a function, we are focusing on support for individual projects, where we can more effectively leverage the expertise that exists in the market for the specific situation, rather than being restricted to longer-term contractual relationships,” added Todd.

Santander UK is owned by the Spanish Santander Group. In the UK, the bank has 444 branches with 22,280 employees, servicing 22.5m total customers and 7.2m digital customers.

In February last year, Santander UK hired Andrew Wilson as director of corporate communications and responsible banking, also joining the bank’s UK executive committee.