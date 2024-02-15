Inizio Evoke appoints European presidents

Pharma comms and marketing agency Inizio Evoke has expanded its leadership team, making a series of senior promotions within its European business.

After launching a rebrand earlier this year, Inizio Evoke has promoted Corrina Safeio and Dom Elliston to president roles in Europe.

Safeio previously served as UK managing director of Evoke Mind+Matter, while Elliston was managing director of Evoke Galliard.

The pair are set to “focus on shaping the company’s vision and strategic direction”, the business said.

As announced in January, Inizio Evoke combines the offerings of Evoke North America, Evoke Europe, and Evoke Mind+Matter UK in one integrated platform.

Its restructured health comms offer merges the specialist knowledge of its former comms agencies Evoke Canale, Evoke Galliard and Evoke Kyne.

Joining the pair of presidents in Inizio Evoke’s leadership expansion are Lee Wales, who has been promoted from deputy managing director of Evoke Mind+Matter to managing director of Inizio Evoke Europe, and Aditi Chakladar, who becomes group operations director of Inizio Evoke Europe after having held the same title at Evoke London.

In the comms division, Joanne Wunder will now serve as managing director of the European business, having been managing director and head of Europe at Evoke Kyne.

Meanwhile, former Evoke Galliard directors May Baccari and Mel Edrich have been promoted to deputy managing director of Inizio Evoke Comms Europe and strategic operations director of Inizio Evoke Comms Europe, respectively.

Reid Connolly, global chief executive of the business, said: “I’m thrilled to have Corrina and Dom leading the charge in Europe as we continue to build one of the world’s most differentiated and scaled health marketing, comms and transformation platforms.

“Our European business and teams have always been a great source of pride, and this dynamic leadership team will ensure that we continue to provide our clients and our people truly unmatched service and experiences.”

Safeio said: “I am excited to take on this challenge, a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of our mission across Europe and globally. Our steadfast commitment to innovation will be our guiding force.”

Elliston said: “Bringing these amazing brands together under one go-to-market proposition of Inizio Evoke makes sense for both our clients and our people. I am proud to take on the role of president of Europe for Inizio Evoke Comms and looking forward to offering our clients even more value through our diversified service offering.”

In addition to marcomms, Inizio Evoke’s core service areas span transformation, media, access and policy – working across the pharma, consumer health and wellness, environmental health and animal health sectors.

The business employs 1,500 people globally, with a European footprint that spans locations across the UK, Ireland, Brussels as well as a selection of network offices across Europe more widely.