Hunter hires Carl Sorvino as executive creative director

NEW YORK: Hunter has hired Carl Sorvino as executive creative director.

Sorvino started in the newly created position last month and reports to chief innovation and growth officer Gigi García Russo. He oversees 25 staffers.

He will lead the agency’s newly integrated creative services department, which focuses on campaign creative ideation, branding and identity work, digital and social content, design, copywriting, experiential and AI capabilities. The firm aims to deliver contemporary, digital-first campaigns that earn attention and drive cultural conversations, according to a Hunter statement.

Demand for creative services at Hunter has grown roughly 30% year over year, said an agency spokesperson.

“Hunter has an amazing track record of keeping clients and keeping them happy,” said Sorvino. “We are continuing to invest in talent, capability, AI and harnessing all that to help our clients in ways that will make us more supercharged than we already are.”

Most recently, Sorvino worked on a short-term project as creative director and strategist for RadAI. Before that, he was MikeWorldWide’s chief creative officer for two years.

Earlier in his career, Sorvino was interim executive creative director for DeVries Global; EVP and executive creative director for Golin; and before that he had another stint at MikeWorldWide as EVP and executive creative director for six years. He was also SVP and creative director at Edelman.

Hunter has delivered five consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth. In 2022, Hunter’s revenue jumped 21.5% to $50.2 million in the U.S., increasing 21% globally to $51.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Its clients include Amazon, Diageo, Kenvue, Ulta Beauty, Allbirds, SubZero-Wolf-Cove and Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce — the agency’s first client 35 years ago, and still a client today.

Hunter is part of the Stagwell network.