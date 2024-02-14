Whiteoaks bolsters senior team

Tech PR agency Whiteoaks International has bolstered its senior team with three promotions as it continues its drive for growth.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 4 hours ago

(L-R) Adam George, Natalia Kaczmarek and Hannah Buckley

Whiteoaks International has promoted its finance director, Adam George, to the board, where he will provide financial leadership to help achieve business goals and growth targets. 

George, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in finance roles, joined Whiteoaks as head of finance in 2019 before becoming finance director in October last year. 

Meanwhile, Hannah Buckley has been promoted to head of content and service development. As part of her new duties, she will be responsible for content delivery and development of the practice, as well as overseeing the company’s service offerings.

Before joining Whiteoaks in 2018, Buckley held content and publishing roles at Microsoft, Hoppa and Screaming Frog.

In addition, Natalia Kaczmarek has been named Whiteoaks’ digital content manager, responsible for developing strategic and digital programs for clients as well as digital content. Before joining the tech PR agency she held comms roles at Lewis PR and IT services and consulting company Avius.

The three announcements follow the promotion of Hayley Goff to chief executive in May 2023

Commenting on the latest promotions, Goff said: “As an agency, we are dedicated to creating and delivering performance-led campaigns that deliver meaningful outcomes and tangible impact for clients. Our team of experts in media relations, design, social media and content creation are our greatest asset and ensure every PR programme is executed to the highest quality to achieve results.

“With Adam, Hannah and Natalia stepping into their new roles, I am confident in our ability to navigate the exciting next phase of our growth journey.”


