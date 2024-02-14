Xcel Energy appoints Rob Clark as chief communications officer

The ExxonMobil and Medtronic veteran is spearheading the company’s strategic comms and brand marketing functions.

MINNEAPOLIS: Xcel Energy has named FGS Global executive Rob Clark as SVP and chief communications officer, a newly created role.

Pictured: Rob Clark.

(Photo credit: Xcel Energy / press release)

Clark, who is serving on the electric and natural gas company’s executive committee, is overseeing strategic comms and brand marketing, according to an Xcel Energy statement. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Clark’s team is responsible for advertising, digital content and customer insights; media relations and social media; executive and internal comms; jurisdictional comms; content and channel strategy; and creative services.

Clark most recently served as an MD at WPP agency FGS Global, advising clients on corporate reputation and positioning, major business transactions and shareholder actions, Xcel Energy said in a statement. An FGS Global spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Clark’s replacement.

Before FGS Global, Clark was SVP and CCO at Caris Life Sciences, leading the molecular science and technology company’s communications, corporate marketing and government relations efforts.

Earlier in his career, Clark was head of global communications for ExxonMobil, overseeing media relations, executive and employee comms, advertising and digital and social media for the oil and gas giant.

Clark joined ExxonMobil from Medtronic, where he was chief communications officer. In that role, he led Medtronic's global corporate communications function, consisting of external and internal communications, corporate marketing and philanthropy communications for over 85,000 employees, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Clark was on PRWeek's and MM&M's Health Influencer 50 list in 2016.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy’s operating revenue fell from $4.05 billion to $3.44 billion in Q4. For all of 2023, operating revenue was $14.21 billion, down from $15.31 billion the year before, the company said in a statement.

Xcel Energy said in a statement that it was the first electric provider in the U.S. “to set a vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers” across the eight states it serves: Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico. Last June, the company said more than half of the power it generates across those states comes from carbon-free sources.