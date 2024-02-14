FTI Consulting hires Joele Frank alum Rose Temple as MD of restructuring communications

Temple will focus on in-court and out-of-court financial restructurings.

BOSTON: FTI Consulting has named Rose Temple MD of the firm’s restructuring communications team, which sits within the strategic communications segment.

Temple started in the newly created role on February 5 and she reports to Rachel Chesley, head of restructuring communications. Based in Boston, she will focus on in-court and out-of-court financial restructurings, according to an FTI statement.

Temple will advise clients to communicate effectively around complex restructuring situations, helping to develop and deploy comprehensive communications programs to inform and educate key stakeholders about high-stakes company announcements. She will lead engagements for clients facing bankruptcy and other debt restructurings, liquidity management and cost-takeouts, distressed investor relations, executive retention and employee compensation and reductions in force, an FTI spokesperson told PRWeek.

FTI’s restructuring communications team supports companies, lenders and creditors’ committees navigating distressed situations, including in-court restructurings, out-of-court transactions and liability management with the goal of maximizing value for stakeholders, according to the firm.

The team works in close partnership with financial and operational experts from the agency’s corporate finance and restructuring segment to unite specialized expertise and relationships in the restructuring community.

Temple brings experience advising management teams and board of directors on mergers and acquisitions, public and private shareholder activism situations and a variety of crises including litigation, workforce reductions, reputational attacks and leadership changes, the agency said in a statement.

Temple most recently served as MD at Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, where she oversaw high-profile clients experiencing restructurings, bankruptcies and distressed investor relations. Recent restructuring assignments she has overseen include Cyxtera Technologies, Akumin, Riverbed Technologies, K&N Engineering and Avianca Holdings.

Temple’s appointment comes on the heels of another strategic communications hire for the agency. Tanner Kaufman, also a Joele Frank alum, joined FTI as MD of the company’s mergers, acquisitions and activism practice earlier this month.

FTI Consulting is a global business advisory firm based in Washington DC. The agency reported a revenue increase of 7% to $286.6 million globally and $122.5 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

Editor's note: This story was updated with information about Temple's role on February 14.