Shine Ventures invests in minthub

NEW YORK: Shine Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on wellness startups, has invested in minthub, which describes itself as “an innovation hub dedicated to driving honest and relevant innovation which enables social change” for the sexual health, intimate and well-being industries.

Minthub’s target markets include male intimate care, menopause and aging.

The firm invested in minthub because it saw more people feeling comfortable talking about life stages such as menopause and more older adults using social media, said Jess Hunichen, Shine Ventures cofounder.

Menopause will be a big discussion point, “so when we see companies who have products that will answer some questions for that demographic, we are very excited about them,” said Hunichen, who prior to starting her companies worked as a publicist.

The firm is conducting market research and talking with influencers who could promote the brand, said Hunichen, who works with cofounder Emily Ward.

“We will also be working with minthub on looking at their overarching branding, social strategy, events and sponsorship strategy and influencer strategy, so we are coming to the table as a consultant and more of an advisory position,” Hunichen said.

As for social media, the marketers plan to focus on LinkedIn.

Minthub “definitely services more of a b-to-b market rather than direct-to-consumer,” Hunichen said. “We will be doing a lot of thought-leadership work with the founding team of minthub to position them on LinkedIn, and then of course Instagram will be a big one.”

The company will also work with the minthub cofounders, Dominnique Karetsos and Dr. Maria Fernanda Peraza Godoy, on PR strategy.

Minthub is tackling “subjects that people are a little uncomfortable talking about, which makes for excellent PR strategy,” Hunichen said.

Electrify PR will hopefully manage PR for minthub, Hunichen said.