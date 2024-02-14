£2.3m RFP issued by Translink transport

Translink, the public transport provider for Northern Ireland, is seeking an agency for PR and event management services, according to a contract notice issued last week.

The successful agency will support Translink on creative comms campaigns to “help drive business growth, build relations and generate advocacy and support in line with wider corporate goals”.

The public corporation provides bus and rail services across Northern Ireland.

In the tender document, the holding company said: “Translink seeks to partner with agencies that share our passion and ambition to deliver excellent public transport for Northern Ireland.”

The estimated total value of the two-year contract, which is to run from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2026, is £2,250,000.

PRWeek understands that Morrow Communications is the incumbent agency for the account, with Translink currently listed as a client on the agency’s website for a brief that covers PR and event management.

PRWeek has contacted the agency to verify this but had not received a response at the time of publication.

The deadline for tender submissions is 7 March 2024.