Instinctif CEO steps down as ex-FleishmanHillard boss joins as chair

Ed Amory has stepped down as chief executive of Instinctif Partners, as Jim Donaldson, outgoing UK and Middle East CEO of FleishmanHillard, joins as non-executive chair of the EMEA comms firm.

In a statement, Instinctif Partners said: “The Board thanks Ed for his contribution and wishes him every success in the future.”

Amory (pictured left) joined as chief executive of the consultancy in September 2020. Prior to this, Amory worked as a consultant in the sector and was a managing partner for over eight years at Freud Communications. He was formerly a journalist at The Daily Mail, The Spectator and The Week.

In a post on LinkedIn, Amory wrote: “As a personal update, I have stepped down as CEO of Instinctif Partners. I’m very grateful to all my colleagues around the world for their energy, humour and decency over the past three years.”

He added: “I will have more to say about the future in due course, but right now I’d like to wish Instinctif Partners all the best for the future.”

According to the consultancy, an announcement on Amory’s successor will be made in due course.

Donaldson (pictured right), who leaves FleishmanHillard at the end of this month, is also to start a new role as non-executive chair of Woodrow in February and as a senior strategic advisor to UK-based corporate and b2b PR agency Schon & Co.

In his new postition, Instinctif said Donaldson will play “a pivotal role in the firm’s evolution as it embeds strategy and insights capabilities into its core corporate, capital markets and public policy offer".

Donaldson is the latest addition to the Instinctif Partners team. Matilda Andersson joined in late 2023 to lead Instinctif’s insights consultancy, Truth, and Christoph Schluter moved to the firm in January to develop the European business in Germany and Belgium.

“This is an exciting time of change for Instinctif Partners,” said Donaldson. “The consultancy has a superb client list, who are advised by some of the most innovative thought leaders in the field. The leadership team has big ambitions for Instinctif and Truth in the coming years, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join them on this journey.”

Tim Linacre, deputy chairman at Instinctif Partners, added: “Instinctif and Truth both have huge potential. I am delighted to appoint someone with the pedigree, reputation and experience of Jim as our chairman leading the firm through the next phase of growth. His international experience combined with a passion for differentiated client service is welcomed by the team.”

The consultancy, which now advises more than 700 clients, has also recently added Abu Dhabi to its offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh, Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Dublin and Johannesburg. It is listed 22nd in the most recent PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table with UK revenue of £23.4m in 2022 and 224 employees at the end of that year.

In February last year, PRWeek reported that Instinctif had restructured a number of positions in the business following a strategic review, in a process that has seen a ‘very small number’ of departures.