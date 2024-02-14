Brunswick, FGS, FTI, Kekst CNC – PR’s top M&A player in 2023 revealed

A new PR consultant became the top advisor for EMEA mergers and acquisitions in 2023, stealing the title from FTI’s Edward Bridges.

Anna Sperber, a partner at FGS Global based in Germany, was involved in four deals in 2023 worth a total value of £11bn, according to new figures released by financial data platform MergerLinks.

These included the £10.6bn acquisition of Viessman Climate Solutions from the Viessman Group by air conditioning, heating and ventilation company Carrier Global.

Second place in the ranking went to Birgitta Henriksson, strategic comms advisor at Nordic-based Fogel & Partners, who assisted in just two deals but with a combined value of £10.5bn.

As well as scooping the top spot, FGS Global took third and sixth place in MergerLinks’ rankings, with its UK boss Faeth Birch (ranked number six) being involved in three deals worth £8bn overall. Charlie Chichester, partner and head of M&A UK at the firm, placed third by assisting in nine deals with a total value of £10.1bn.

The ranking was ordered by the value of announced M&A deals in 2023, with the PR firm and named individual needing to have led the engagement.

Oliver Mann, in seventh place, was involved in a whopping 26 deals, worth £6.5bn.

In 2022, Edward Bridges, a senior managing director at FTI Consulting, was EMEA’s top PR consultant in mergers and acquisitions, having handled four deals with a total value of £28.6bn. Last year he ranked ninth, taking part in four deals totalling £1.9bn.

Also in the top 10 for 2023 were Patrick Handley (ranked fourth), partner at Brunswick Group; Auro Palomba (fifth), founder and chief executive of Community Group; Jade Mamarbachi (eighth), partner at Brunswick Group; and Tim Linacre (10th), deputy chairman of Instinctif Partners.

In total, the top 10 consultants worked on EMEA M&A agreements worth £69.4bn in 2023.