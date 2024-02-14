The Hoffman Agency promotes Gerard LaFond to North America MD

The agency also named Kymra Knuth as chief client officer, North America, as part of president and CEO Lou Hoffman’s transition to a global focus.

SAN JOSE, CA: The Hoffman Agency has promoted Gerard LaFond to MD of North America.

Effective immediately, LaFond will inherit president and CEO Lou Hoffman’s North America duties as Hoffman turns his focus to global operations. Hoffman has been doing “double duty” since the pandemic, overseeing the agency’s work stateside in addition to its global work.

LaFond’s new role will free up Hoffman’s responsibilities to focus more on the firm’s Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

The Hoffman Agency’s North America unit has grown 58% over the past two years, with revenue hitting $8.7 million in 2023. The firm projects global revenue to exceed $30 million this year.

“We've added a lot of accounts, and we've added headcount, and so the thing that you worry about is can we continue to keep the culture that [Hoffman] and team have created over the last 35-plus years intact?” LaFond said. “I do think it's our superpower. We focus on people, we invest time in them, they produce great work that leads to growth, and that's the plan.”

The consultancy’s global headcount is 270 with about 70 staff based in North America. The U.S. region is looking to hire, LaFond said, adding that he signed a lease for a Boston office to accommodate the growing regional team there this week.

The agency has also promoted Kymra Knuth to chief client officer, North America. The newly created position is an extension of her role as EVP, leading the consultancy’s Portland, Oregon, office.

LaFond will report to Hoffman, and Knuth will report to LaFond.

“It's healthy to bring new ideas and fresh perspectives to all your leadership roles. Where we're at right now in the U.S., it's a really good time for Gerard and Kymra to come into these roles, and I'm not expecting the same old, same old,” Hoffman said.

He said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency had managing growth directors in North America, but he didn’t provide the room for them to make and execute decisions that may have differed from his own.

“It’s a learned skill to make sure you give people the space to do things the way they believe in because it's that strength of conviction that goes a long way towards ensuring their success,” he said. “I have learned that skill, if you will, of understanding how to give our leadership team the space to be able to do their magic in the way that they see appropriate.”

Knuth (pictured below) is focused on ensuring Hoffman’s talent has the tools, best practices and training needed to be successful. A more-than-12-year veteran of the firm, she said that Hoffman’s low turnover rate is unique in comparison to the industry.

“We're hiring, so [there is] still a lot of growth happening, and it's exciting,” Knuth said. “We just want to make sure that everyone is set up for success in that growth.”

LaFond joined the consultancy in 2022 as chief digital officer. In his new role, he’ll continue to oversee the digital team he’s built over the last two years. Prior to Hoffman, LaFond served as SVP, digital practice lead and GM for Boston at Lewis Global Communications.

The Hoffman Agency is a global tech communications consultancy based in Silicon Valley. The firm has 14 offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Clients include Airbnb, BlackBerry, data.ai and Google Cloud and Meta.

The Hoffman Agency reported a revenue increase of 34% to $28.5 million globally and 37% to $8.1 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.