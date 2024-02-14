Reapplication sees Riot Comms retain Blueprint status

Arts, culture and entertainment PR agency Riot Communications has retained full Blueprint status in the latest round of reapplications.

The Blueprint diversity mark aims to promote racial diversity in PR and communications by asking agencies to sign up to a series of commitments aimed at encouraging diversity from entry-level to boardroom, through areas such as recruitment and retention, and staff culture.

Riot Communications has retained full Blueprint status after completing a reapplication detailing how it fulfilled the commitments, which was marked by an independent panel of judges.

The agency initially achieved its Blueprint status in January 2022, being the first BME-owned agency to do so. Blueprinted agencies must reapply for the diversity mark after two years.

Riot continues to be one of the smallest Blueprinted agencies.

Elizabeth Bananuka, founder of BME PR Pros and Blueprinted, said: “In the midst of so many negative reports about DEI initiatives, it is incredibly warming to reward Riot Communications full Blueprint status.

“The agency’s reapplication form, accompanied by an extensive number of supporting materials, highlighted leaders Caitlin Allen and Katy MacMillan-Scott’s strong commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, and to maintaining the unique, inclusive culture the agency is famed for.”

She pointed out: “The tiny agency has continued to make big DEI moves even in the midst of significant business changes. When Riot Communications first applied in 2022 they set the benchmark for small agencies. In 2024 they set the benchmark for a leadership truly committed to DEI.”

Allen said: “In the two years since we first became Blueprinted, we have gained so much from the ongoing learning opportunities, the tailored action plans, and the community of like-minded agencies that Elizabeth has created.

“Being worthy of retaining this high benchmark has stretched us as an agency and challenged us as a leadership team, in the best possible way. It holds us accountable, daily, to be the very best we can be.

“We are incredibly grateful to Elizabeth, the wider Blueprint team, and our fellow Blueprinted agencies, who have shown us such generosity and support along the way. It is an exceptional group to be a part of.”

Other PR agencies holding full Blueprint status include Manifest, Blurred, Hope&Glory, and Cirkle.

The diversity mark has four application rounds a year, with the next deadline being 7 March.