Five Campaigns We Liked in January: your winner revealed

Opinion

With almost 1,200 votes cast, find out the winners from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in January.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

The Five Campaigns We Liked In January poll was won by Gymbox and Morley’s with 58 per cent of the vote for the takeover of a chicken shop that included music from DJ, an assault bike challenge and a host of giveaways. Cadbury came second with 34 per cent of the vote for a campaign that captured people enjoying Cadbury products over the years.

Gymbox and Morley’s, ‘Chicken shop challenge’

The campaign saw the ‘disruptive’ fitness brand Gymbox take over a Morley’s chicken shop for one night only, complete with a Gymbox house DJ, assault bike challenge and a host of giveaways.




Idris Elba, ‘Don’t stop your future’

Actor and musician Idris Elba launched a powerful campaign in January calling for the immediate banning of machetes and ‘zombie’ knives.

Actimel brings Gabrielle to Waterloo Station

Working with Ketchum, the brand teamed up with pop star Gabrielle, who gave an impromptu performance at London Waterloo Station.

Uber Eats with the Beckhams

The Beckhams struck comedy gold with this gem that tapped into the popularity of the famous ‘be honest’ meme arising from last year’s documentary about the famous couple.

Cadbury, ‘Yours for 200 years’

In this campaign by VCCP, old family photos submitted by members of the public are displayed across OOH sites and social, in which people are captured enjoying Cadbury products over the years. Cadbury worked in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, acknowledging the link between nostalgic packaging designs and memory.

Cadbury 'Yours for 200 years'


