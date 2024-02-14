‘Is Schillings a real threat to Brunswick et al?’ – PRWeek podcast

Audio

From promotions and departures to the Super Bowl, PRWeek’s latest Noise in Brief podcast looks at major stories affecting the sector over the past week or so.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week’s edition is hosted by PRWeek UK news editor Siobhan Holt and features reporter Evie Barrett and PRWeek UK editor John Harrington.

The trio discuss the major talking points behind recent industry hires, departures and promotions.

They analyse promotions and departures at Burson (the new agency being formed from the merger of Hill & Knowlton and BCW) and Brunswick; and discuss whether law firm-owned agency Schillings Communications poses a real threat to big advisory firms.

There’s also a look at the Super Bowl 2024 campaigns, and the team asks if purpose marketing has entered a new era.


