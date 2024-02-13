Firm backing Nikki Haley’s presidential bid launches communications shop

Citadel Communications, an affiliate of ColdSpark, is providing comms and public affairs support to corporate and nonprofit clients.

PITTSBURGH: ColdSpark, the political consulting firm powering former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s presidential bid, has launched a communications and public affairs agency called Citadel Communications.

Pittsburgh-based Citadel Communications, an affiliate of ColdSpark, is supporting the company’s expanding client base in the corporate, nonprofit and association sectors. ColdSpark, which is also consulting for Dave McCormick, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, will continue to serve clients in the political arena.

Jeremy Neuhart, formerly VP of communications and public affairs at ColdSpark, is leading Citadel Communications as MD. Mor Greenberg is helping manage the agency's strategy and execution, with a particular emphasis on public affairs and PR, according to a Citadel Communications statement.

Neuhart said that ColdSpark had been looking to “branch out and focus on more non-political work,” and that he had already been helping some of the agency’s clients with comms and public affairs work over the past year.

“We decided midway through last year, ‘Hey, there’s enough here that we feel confident expanding the company through this new go-to-market brand,’” Neuhart said.

ColdSpark helped presidential candidate Haley start her super PAC, SFA Fund, and has also provided consulting services for her campaign, according to The New York Times, which reported that Haley’s campaign had paid the firm more than $33,000 as of October.

In October, ColdSpark was sued by a former employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by an executive, and that other executives did nothing about it. Neuhart told Politico at the time that the firm and the defendants deny her allegations and that many of them “fail as a matter of law.”