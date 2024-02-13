Super Bowl is the last bastion of old school media extravagance

One in three Americans watched the big game this year while PR firms were busy activating on behalf of their clients on media row and elsewhere in host city Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII smashed all records on Sunday when it became the most-watched TV program since viewers marvelled at Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landing on the moon in 1969.

At an average of 123.4 million viewers across TV and streaming platforms, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Sunday night’s game topped last year’s numbers by 7%.

Given that 30-second TV spots set advertisers back a cool $7 million per play, the viewing data needed to be exceptional. And you can probably double that amount when you factor in fees for the celebrities that proliferated in this year’s ads (equating to “celebrity vomit” according to Mekanism CEO Jason Harris), other production costs and agency remuneration.

With sums like this at stake, smart marketers also leaned into social and experiential activations around their expensive films and followed up with bonus material and in-depth features before and after the game on platforms such as YouTube.

Many advertisers also teased their spots beforehand to build buzz, such as Uber Eats, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra. Others opted for the big reveal during the game, including Doordash, FanDuel and Verizon. Duolingo was this year’s Reddit-style breakout maverick with its esoteric five-second ad produced in-house featuring brand mascot Duo’s butt.

Some advertisers are splurging their entire marketing budget on an all-in Super Bowl play. Others are planning it as part of their still-massive hundreds of millions of dollar annual media spends. In my opinion, most of them got good value from their investment. There’s simply no other place where you can reach such mass audiences in the biggest consumer market in the world.

There were — and will be more — endless navel-gazing debates about whose ads were most creative and how levels of inspiration were lacking in Super Bowl 2024. But the real question is whether the spots caught people’s attention and caused them to take action.

Did you Google Chinese e-commerce marketplace Temu to find out what it was when its ad ran? I did. Did you Google Catholic prayer app Hallow after the Mark Wahlberg spot? Me too.

The next step is to turn the Google search into a purchase or download. But it’s helping to create the “sales” funnel. I confess I still don’t understand what Homes.com is for, despite its multiple activations during the game. But maybe I’m not the target audience.

You can read much-better informed content about this and much more Super Bowl intelligence from my esteemed colleagues over at Campaign US.

For PR pros, the action started long before the referee conducted the coin toss with the team captains prior to the start of the game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Zeno Group helped more than a dozen clients activate around Super Bowl LVIII, some of them connected to their TV commercials, others leveraging the powerful environment of the big game to launch products or programs.

In good old-fashioned media relations work, Zeno secured a Today exclusive for the new Kia spot that generated coverage on outlets including CNN, MSNBC, Forbes, SlashGear, Car and Driver, The New York Times and Yahoo Finance, generating more than 700 pieces of coverage.

According to Cision data, Kia led all other automotive advertisers in overall share of voice, with more than 36% and its Perfect 10 spot ranked No. 1 automotive ad on the USA Today AdMeter and No. 3 overall — bested only by the celebrity-laden Allstate and Dunkin’ activations.

Other Zeno clients activating spanned healthcare, consumer, technology and sports. In addition to PR and social media executions, Zeno’s Sports and Entertainment practice brokered celebrity and athlete deals for all clients activating in Las Vegas.

Its Amylyx client leveraged the Super Bowl and media row to kickstart the 10th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge. Zeno also helped PXG introduce its new Black Ops clubs — and worked with SiriusXM to have its simulator onsite at media row. More than 200 celebrities hit the new clubs over three days. And the agency kickstarted a program for Sharpie that will be sustained during the NFL draft and 2024 NFL season.

Hunter’s adjacency strategy to the big game for its consumer client brands — especially those in food, beverage, spirits, hospitality, tech and automotive — involves imagining, planning and hosting activations to the big game that include hosting parties in the game day city, partnering with the city itself and real-life and digital engagements with relevant talent, influencers and players.

Hunter CEO Grace Leong notes that it is important to manage client expectations about the type of coverage, conversation and ROI these adjacent activations will garner, but with the right strategy and execution success is quite possible.

One high-profile activation the agency conducted creative strategy and planning for was Diageo’s stunt for tequila brand Don Julio. It also helped the drinks company host Super Bowl pre- and after-parties with celebs and influencers.

Don Julio 1942 transformed the tallest freestanding observation tower in the U.S., the Strat, into a life-sized replica of the 1942 bottle.

The agency also amplified one of the big game advertisers, Danone’s Stok Cold Brew Coffee, and its ongoing partnership with Wrexham soccer club, challenging traditional American football culture in the process.

The new spot reveals that Stok is the cold brew coffee that fuels Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC mascot, Wrex the Dragon, portrayed by Sir Anthony Hopkins. Hunter amplified the creative spots in media outlets including Esquire, OK, Mashed and CNet.

These are the experiences of just two PR firms and their clients. Many others were activating on the ground and remotely to supercharge their clients’ big ad activations and conduct separate programs exploiting the excitement of one of the biggest shows on earth.

The game? Oh, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime (even more opportunities for host broadcaster CBS to sell premium ad slots).

Taylor Swift? Yes, she made it back from her tour date in Japan to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce win his third Super Bowl ring. (Providing more work for PR pros in the process.) Engagement in the NFL by women is up 11%. Testament to the Taylor effect and the highest-ever Super Bowl viewing audience.