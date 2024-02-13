Parkland shooting survivor reflects on six years of change

Carol Cone On Purpose associate Casey Sherman recounts how she’s dedicated her life to social impact and reflects on her personal growth since February 14, 2018.

Six years ago today, I walked out of my high school in a line of my peers, hands above our heads, surrounded by a SWAT team. I was met with blinding sunlight, yellow tape and helicopters overhead. We piled our backpacks in the middle of the street, watching police dogs sniff through every one. Valentine’s chocolates and flowers smashed along the ground. Knuckles turning white, I waited to see who would exit the building next.

Seventeen of us wouldn’t make it out.

Hours later I arrived home. Body numb, tears streaming down my face, I sank into the couch as I watched the words, “mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” scroll across my TV screen. I was 17 years old at the time.

My parents sat on either side of me, clutching both of my hands as tightly as they could. I will never forget how empty and helpless I felt.

I’ve been reflecting a lot on the journey that’s brought me to where I am today: how much I’ve taken on, what I’ve sacrificed, what I’ve been able to accomplish and the struggles I still face. I’ve given so much of myself to try and create change. And in many ways I know that I, and the world, have made a lot of progress. In other ways, I feel like I’m exactly where I started off.

The news is still filled with the same story: another shooting, more victims.

Nothing is fair about the cards my classmates, community and I have been dealt. What are you supposed to do when something like that happens to you?

In the days following the shooting, I jumped headfirst into the role of lead student coordinator for the March For Our Lives event in Parkland. My pain pushed me forward, and I traded my last bit of childhood and every ounce of energy I had left for the chance to make a change.

When I think back to the day of the march in 2018, I can still feel the energy and fervor pulsing through the air. It was filled with pain, anguish and passion. I was met with the swell of 30,000 cheers, all validating the magnitude of the moment I had given so much of myself to create.

As I spoke, the stands of students began to chant with me, “enough is enough.” The momentum was tremendous. I could see and feel the power I had to drive change and the weight of responsibility to do more.

I soon co-founded Empower the People (EtP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to using the power of youth to create social and political change. I was still fighting against my own anger and grief, and in turn, gave my whole self to the work. I loved that it consumed me. It distracted me and gave me purpose.

EtP became an extension of myself. I needed to believe I could use my pain to work toward something better, and I was hungry for each step forward. As we continued to build, it felt like I was “beating” what had happened to me and doing justice to the 17 we had lost.

I was terrified by the possibility of letting my trauma win, but that drove me to strive for more. We formed an incredible partnership with national nonprofit, Teach Democracy, to help close the civic opportunity gap for under-resourced youth. Together, we reimagined a dynamic project-based civics curriculum for students at Title 1 middle and high schools across the country.

EtP was reaching over 50,000 students per semester in all 50 states, but I still found myself questioning whether we were doing enough. I couldn’t separate myself from the work, and I felt like the weight of the world had been placed on my shoulders. I was scared that any trace of my childhood and former self was gone, and I wasn’t sure if I would ever be able to get it back. After four years, I finally decided to step away to figure out who I was again outside of the work I had done.

I spent five years desperate not to let the shooting define me. I tried to prove to myself and the world that I am more than what happened to me on February 14, 2018, but now I realize I have also distanced myself from all of the ways it pushed me to grow.

I am fraught with the tension I feel between my gratitude and my grief. I’m grieving who I was, who I’ve lost and the life that might have been. But I’m also deeply grateful for how far I’ve come, the wonderful people and opportunities that surround me and the strong person I’ve become.

Dedicating my life to social impact is very personal to me. It will always be rooted in my past and I will continue to struggle to toe the line between giving myself to my work and maintaining who I am outside of it. But I know that I’m on the right path.

The road I’ve traveled has been rocky — and I have no doubt there are more challenges ahead — but it’s the difficult things we experience that make us who we are. They give us perspective, shape our view on the world and push us to imagine how things should be. With time, they just might leave us even more in touch with who we are.

Today, I hope you’ll take some time to remember the 17. Think about the people you love. The people you live for. The people you fight for. They need your help to create a better world and a better life, and to remember why it’s worth committing to this work — over and over again.

While I have no idea what the future holds, I look forward to the growth that lies ahead.

Writer’s note: This blog is dedicated to my EtP co-president and most trusted partner, Sari Kaufman; my MFOL Parkland team; and my incredible support system of family, friends and colleagues. And the 17.

Casey Sherman is an associate at Carol Cone On Purpose.