How advertisers scored big during the Super Bowl

Another Super Bowl has rolled on by, and the social media game was in a league of its own! From Usher on skates to meme-worthy moments, we've officially zoomed into another epic year of digital touchdowns.

In the era of Gen Z — where every tap, swipe and like orbits around the glittering galaxies of celebrities — obsessions unfold in pixels and fame is measured in hashtags. Advertisers scored big during the Super Bowl by dropping names more often than a Hollywood gossip columnist. From Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lionel Messi to Post Malone, the lineup was stacked, and the internet was loving it.

Don’t be fooled, though, social media influencers had their fair share of the spotlight, too. TikTok stars-turned-actresses Addison Rae and Charlie D’Amelio made brief but impactful appearances for Nerds and Dunkin. I applaud companies for persistently tapping social influencers for the Super Bowl, as it not only expands their reach with younger audiences but maximizes brand engagement beyond the TV screen.

The celebrities that crushed the limelight featured a combination of Gen Z and Millennial talent. Dunkin’ went (do)nuts with its commercial featuring Ben Affleck trying to impress his wife J. Lo for her new album. Despite being discouraged by Jack Harlow, Affleck joins actor Matt Damon and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady to create a laugh-out-loud commercial that successfully kept Dunkin’ at the forefront of the conversation as the game went on.

Just when we thought that Bennifer won the Super Bowl of ads, Queen Bey entered the chat. Verizon teamed up with Beyoncé to surprise drop her new album, Act II, and quickly became the second most-talked-about brand during the Super Bowl. In a savvy pre-game move, Verizon dropped enigmatic clues on their social platforms, setting Gen Z and the BeyHive abuzz with anticipation. And it clearly worked: Beyoncé’s two new singles quickly dominated the Apple Music charts, above Usher’s music.

Once I saw this ad, I knew it was game over for every other spot that was coming.

While Gen Z was freaking out about Beyoncé’s new drop, millennials were absolutely losing their minds over Usher’s Halftime Show performance. I know a handful of Usher’s greatest hits, but my generation’s reception to the star-studded halftime was nothing compared to all the feels millennials had. It was kind of hilarious to witness the turf warfare happening in real time on social media between Gen Z, Millennials and even Gen X.

This halftime show just proves that millennials had a TIME back in the day. Usher took us down memory lane ��#SuperBowl — Nikki Star TV✨�� (@MissNikkiStar) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift was, surprisingly, not one of the bigger conversations during the night. The “Taylor Swift effect” was predicted to increase viewership of the big game, and was confirmed as beating last year’s all time high of 115.1 million. But while the cameras didn’t monitor her every move, her presence increased intrigue among younger fans. This directly led more female-centric brands to dig into their budgets and make a splash during what is usually a bro-off between alcohol and automobile companies.

With all eyes on the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star, it’s no surprise that she and her famous posse were the inspiration behind many viral memes. From chugging beer on the jumbotron to introducing Jason Kelce to Ice Spice, Gen Z definitely took note of Taylor’s antics during the night! While I prefer to watch hockey over football, I’m unashamed to admit that the Swift effect took hold and kept me locked in throughout the night.

All in all, I believe there were some outstanding ads that captured the attention of my fellow "zoomers." As for those who may have missed the mark with Gen Z, it's time to rewrite the playbook. Until next year!

Sophia Alfieri is a senior social media specialist at Adams & Knight.