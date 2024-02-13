Jason Schlossberg launches creative agency ReadyMade Company

Earlier in his career, Schlossberg cofounded Kwittken, now known as KWT Global.

NEW YORK: Jason Schlossberg has launched the ReadyMade Company, a creativity and innovation agency.

He and his wife Lindsay Schlossberg are cofounders of the new firm. She will split her time between ReadyMade Company and her own creative consultancy, Scutch Industries. Her primary client at Sctuch Industries is Pantone, which she will continue to work with.

Schlossberg leads the company’s day-to-day and is the only current full-time employee with about three contract staff. He plans to grow the number of full-time employees by the end of this year.

ReadyMade offers services in product design, next-gen narrative, cognitive UX and post-truth media training by leveraging behavioral science to help clients communicate in an era of skepticism and misinformation, according to the agency’s website.

ReadyMade is built for the “new era of creative collaboration and productivity” with its commitment to exploring new ideas and experimenting with emerging technologies to drive growth, understanding and fame for clients, Schlossberg said.

The agency’s dual imperative is to inform by creating products, content and experiences that articulate value and distinctive viewpoints of clients’ brands, he added.

“We're in this time where there's this ability to be an unconstrained entrepreneur because large incumbent agencies are struggling for lots of reasons,” Schlossberg said. “There's this renaissance of entrepreneurialism happening because there's so many tools and platforms that are allowing people to be much more nimble and creative and work in more collaborative ways than they could in the past.”

The concept for ReadyMade has existed in his mind for years, but it wasn’t until he decided to leave his role as global head of marketing at creative consultancy Huge at the end of September that the agency began to materialize.

ReadyMade intends to build storytelling into the core of all of its work, Schlossberg explained.

The firm has been operating in stealth mode over the past four months and started working with a small portfolio of about three clients across tech, design and apparel in January. The agency has been working across both project-based and retainer-based work for its clients.

ReadyMade is focusing on brands with similar mindsets, rather than narrowing in on clients within specific industries.

“I've built my entire career being a generalist, which I think has really been the secret to my success,” he said. “The minute you specialize you really become beholden to that industry or that way of thinking and that's definitely not how I like to do things.”

Schlossberg added that clients are looking to “truly collaborate and partner with individuals who can deliver breakthrough thinking and work. That's increasingly hard to do with large agencies.”

Financial backing for the agency has been bootstrapped by Schlossberg himself.

Schlossberg previously cofounded Kwittken, now KWT Global, in 2005. The agency was purchased by MDC Partners in 2010 and MDC merged with Stagwell Group in 2020. He left his role as chief creative officer at Kwittken in 2017 to join Huge.