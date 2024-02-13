PR pros author Valentine's Day poems to their agencies

Valentine's Day is a day for love, cupid and heart shaped candy. For the creative and grammatically gifted, it's also a day for poetry. PRWeek asked PR professionals to pen their very own poems, limericks or brief stanzas to reflect how they feel in their heart of hearts about their place of work.
Information Links
Resources
-
Dashboard 25
-
PRWeek US Awards
-
Best Places to Work
-
Hall of Fame
-
Salary Survey
-
Crisis Comms Conference
-
Health Influencer 30
-
Healthcare Awards
-
Purpose Awards
-
PRDecoded
-
40 Under 40
-
PRWeek U.S. 25th Anniversary
-
The Power List
-
Brand Entertainment Awards
-
Pride in PR
-
Gen Zeitgeist
-
Global Awards
-
Agency Business Report
-
Women of Distinction
-
The Future of Work
-
Bellwether Survey
-
Changemakers
-
Webinars
-
Podcasts
-
Subscribe to PRWeek
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Explore further