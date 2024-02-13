MMGY Global restructures PR, international marketing disciplines for Americas

Founder and MD of MMGY Wagstaff Mary Wagstaff will step away from her day-to-day leadership and client-facing role.

KANSAS CITY, MO: Travel, tourism and hospitality communications firm MMGY Global is restructuring its PR and international marketing disciplines in the Americas region.

The firm has named Julie Cuesta as EVP of international marketing and Julie Freeman (pictured above) as EVP of PR, both for the Americas.

Cuesta and Freeman will both report to newly minted Americas president Craig Compagnone and sit on the firm’s Americas executive leadership team. They will oversee core divisions of MMGY Global, working to scale them for growth and provide direction on thought leadership and innovation, according to a MMGY statement.

Cuesta (pictured below), who has worked at the agency for 23 years, currently serves as the EVP and MD of travel specialist firm MMGY Myriad.

Freeman has worked at the agency for 11 years, most recently as MD of MMGY NJF, the North American division of MMGY Global, which was created in 2011 when MMG Worldwide merged with Ypartnership.

Mary Wagstaff, founder and MD of MMGY Wagstaff, will step away from her day-to-day leadership and client-facing role. She will transition to a consultant and brand ambassador position, participating in speaking engagements, supporting clients at culinary, wine and travel events and providing her expertise on behalf of the company.

MMGY Wagstaff SVPs Nadia Al-Amir and Jessica Rodriguez will both assume the role of MD of PR, specializing in the hospitality, culinary, lifestyle and wine and spirits sectors. Each will provide strategic oversight and lead a portfolio of MMGY Wagstaff clients.

MMGY NJF SVP Lauren Kaufman will serve as MD of PR, overseeing all day-to-day PR operations for travel and hospitality clients. MMGY Wagstaff SVP Maïté Conway Ross will be MD of international marketing, leading a portfolio of international MMGY Wagstaff PR and marketing clients.

Al-Amir, Rodriguez and Kaufman will report to Freeman, while Ross will report to Cuesta.

In 2022, MMGY Global acquired Wagstaff Media & Marketing and it became MMGY Wagstaff. At that time, Mary Wagstaff, who founded Wagstaff Media & Marketing in 1999, became partner and MD for MMGY Wagstaff.

Last fall, MMGY Global was bought by private equity firm EagleTree Capital for an undisclosed sum. MMGY Global was previously owned by Peninsula Capital Partners, which made an equity investment in the business eight years ago.

MMGY has quadrupled in size since the Peninsula Capital Partners investment in 2016, completing 11 acquisitions.

MMGY clients include Visit California, Costa Rica Tourism, Pure Michigan, Singapore Airlines, Windstar Cruises and Brand U.S.A.

Headquartered in Kansas City and founded in 1981, MMGY Global has grown to 600 staffers and 14 offices worldwide. Offices in the Americas include Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City and Whistler, British Columbia.