Axel Springer names Nick Pacilio as head of US communications

Pacilio’s appointment comes as the German media giant shifts its focus to the U.S. and unveils its first national leadership team.

NEW YORK: Axel Springer, the German publishing group that owns Politico, has hired Nick Pacilio as VP and head of U.S. communications.

Pacilio stepped into the newly created role in early February, reporting to Gabriel Brotman, U.S. COO, and Adib Sisani, global head of comms and sustainability. As Axel Springer’s sole U.S. comms staffer, Pacilio is responsible for managing media relations, internal comms and supporting the communications leadership of the company’s American brands.

“It’s a consequential time in media, and I'm glad to be working with so many journalists I respect and admire,” Pacilio said in a post on X.

Globally, Axel Springer works with FGS Global, according to Pacilio.

“[Pacilio’s] track record at the nexus of business and politics will bring tremendous value to our U.S. growth strategy, which is focused on investing in the next generation of essential business and nonpartisan political journalism brands,” Brotman said in an emailed statement.

Prior to Axel Springer, Pacilio worked in venture capital, leading media relations at Haun Ventures and Andreesen Horowitz. Earlier in his career, he ran political and media communications at Twitter and served as press secretary to Kamala Harris in the California Attorney General’s Office.

In February 2023, Axel Springer said it would restructure its German business as it shifted its focus to the U.S. On Tuesday, the publishing group unveiled its first national leadership team, including Pacilio. It said in a statement the team “will serve as partners to our U.S. brands, and their European colleagues at our Berlin headquarters.”

As well as Pacilio, Axel Springer has appointed Kelly Althoff as VP of portfolio management and investments; Christian Baesler as senior adviser for strategy and investments; Amelia Binder as VP and head of U.S. government affairs; and Brotman as U.S. COO.

The publishing group has also named Jessica Dybfest as operations manager; Maggie Milnamow as SVP and head of U.S. group sales; Marshall Monda as senior legal counsel and head of U.S. compliance and privacy; Chelsea Pollack as VP and head of U.S. people and culture; and Eliot Stempf as VP and head of U.S. information security.

Axel Springer also owns top-selling German tabloids Bild and Welt, as well as Business Insider, which last month said it was cutting 8% of its workforce to better position the company for growth.