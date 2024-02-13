Heinz loves up with macaron maker Fauchon for ketchup-flavoured ‘Tomacaron’

Timed for the build up to Valentine’s Day.

Heinz has hooked up with gourmet macaron maker Fauchon to serve up a Tomato Ketchup-infused "Tomacaron" for Valentine's Day.

The Tomacaron combines Fauchon's renowned recipe with the Heinz condiment: a macaron flavoured with sweet berries, rhubarb, ginger and a soupçon of the red sauce.

It comes as part of Heinz's It Has to Be Heinz global platform, which launched last June.

Heinz and Fauchon have made available 57 boxes of the macaron, a reference to Heinz's famous "57 varieties" tagline, each containing eight macarons.

People looking for a taste of the Tomacaron can book a table at the Grand Café Fauchon inside the Fauchon L'Hôtel in Paris. The experience will take place starting on Valentine's Day this Wednesday.

Diners will also be able to try an "exclusive, signature 'Inattendu' craft cocktail and mocktail." It has been created by mixologist Jean-Baptiste Launay, and is inspired by Heinz Tomato Ketchup, "combining the well-balanced flavours of fresh ginger and lime, smoked star anise, French red tomato juice, a hint of Heinz Worcester sauce and topped with aquafaba," Heinz said.

For non-Parisians, Heinz and Fauchon have launched a competition on Instagram, giving entrants a chance to win one of 57 boxes of Tomacarons.

Wonderland Communications was the lead PR agency and delivery partner. The creative was a collaboration between Heinz’s in-house team, The Kitchen, Wonderland and Fauchon. The photographer was Léo Kharfan.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.