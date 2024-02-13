MARCO postpones IPO

In a recent announcement of its financial performance in 2023, the agency revealed that its turnover grew by nine per cent last year, reaching €16.5m. Underlying earnings (EBITDA) were €1.2m.

However, the agency’s plans to float on the Euronet stock exchange in Paris failed to come to fruition.

Didier Lagae, founder and executive chairman of MARCO, said: “We have postponed our IPO, planned for Euronext in Paris, due to the stock market circumstances which are far from optimal at the moment. Naturally, we are looking at alternatives, while waiting for the stock market conditions affected by the conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine to improve.”

There is no planned timescale for any future flotation.

Lagae added: “At the same time, we have been talking to potential investors, both funds, private equity and industrials, although no deal has been closed.”

Last year’s rise in revenue was driven by “the addition of new clients in both Reputation and Brand, especially with integrated multi-market clients that combine earned, owned and paid media,” according to the agency.

However, the provisional figures for 2023 are far short of the 15-20 per cent rise in revenue the agency predicted at the start of last year.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of MARCO’s turnover came from Europe and 20 per cent was from “global services” for clients such as the European Union Intellectual Property Office, European Environment Agency, and the British Council. Eight per cent was from Africa, while Latin America accounted for six per cent of turnover.

The agency, an MSL affiliate which specialises in brand-building and reputation management, is talking to companies in Germany, France and Spain “with a view to accelerating its non-organic growth, especially in the digital and public affairs sectors”. It has almost 200 consultants across 18 offices worldwide.

UK presence

MARCO’s London office enjoyed significant growth last year and works on accounts such as the European Patent Office, online design platform Canva, the World Avocado Organization, and shipping and fulfilment platform ShipStation.

George Wakely, UK & RI media manager at the agency, told PRWeek that 2023 “was quite a year for MARCO, with the opening and development of our London Office”.

He added: “We head into 2024 with a strong team, ready to take forward our clients and continue the great work across the brand and reputation divisions MARCO is known for, but here in the UK market.”