Twitch’s most popular streamer Ninja on simulcasting and brand partnerships

Simulcasting, the process of live-streaming to multiple platforms simultaneously, isn’t new, but it has become more popular since Twitch began allowing it on any platform in October 2023. It initially allowed simulcasting in August 2022, but only to mobile platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Meanwhile, other platforms like YouTube and Kick have allowed streamers to freely broadcast in multiple locations at once. Twitch made the change months after popular streamers like xQc, Amouranth and Nickmercs signed non-exclusive deals with Kick that resulted in them prioritizing the nascent platform.

According to Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most-followed Twitch streamer with more than 19 million followers, who mostly streams Fortnite, simulcasting on Twitch since October has allowed him to rapidly grow his audience.

According to a 2024 trends report from Stream Hatchet and Gamesquare, where Ninja serves as chief innovation officer, his average simulcasting audience grew 108% to 23,700 since October compared to his 2023 average.

In September 2022, just one month after Twitch began allowing simulcasting to mobile platforms, Ninja ended his exclusive contract with the Amazon-owned streaming site so he could begin simulcasting.

As part of the October update, Twitch reinstated former members of its partners monetization program who left for another service, as long as they notified Twitch beforehand.

Ninja sat down to talk about how simulcasting on Twitch as a partner again has boosted his following, changed how brands approach him for deals — such as Domino’s, which sponsored his simulcasted New Year’s Eve stream — and complicated the process of moderating multiple chat rooms.

Brandon Doerrer: Since October, what are some of the biggest ways your job as a creator has changed?

Ninja: I’ve been simulcasting for the last year and a half. Twitch has always been my No. 1 source of revenue when it comes to ad revenue, subscriptions and anything and everything in between. It’s been the most consistent, so to not have that for a while and to now have it back while being able to make money on YouTube has been a game changer.

Fortnite’s viewership is also going down in general, so being able to add as many viewers as possible to multiple platforms has been massive. It helps with reaching out to sponsors.

BD: What are some of the opportunities from a monetization or brand sponsorship perspective now that you can also simulcast on Twitch?

N: Let’s just say you double or triple your viewership. That gives you the power to go to these brands and be like ‘ok, if you just want my 8,000 to 15,000 Twitch viewers, I can charge this much, or if you want the whole thing with all 30,000 viewers, I can charge this much.’

It also gives marketers options as well. If they only have a certain amount of budget for one of your platforms and they want to target that demographic, because all of the demographics are different for whatever platform I’m streaming on, marketers have the option to do that.

Without us even having to tell companies, they’ve come to us with deals that already have us being required to stream to Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

BD: What are the demographic differences you notice across platforms?

N: We have a little bit more of a kid audience on the YouTube side of things. Whenever I’m not in subscriber-only mode over there, the questions and messages are more childish. They’re all based around Fortnite and not around me.

My Twitch audience is a little bit older. They understand more about memes and culture, and then TikTok is just a nightmare. I have no idea what’s going on over there.

BD: How do you divide your focus among those three platforms?

N: The Twitch chat experience is just better all around, so rough numbers I’d say it’s like 65% Twitch, 34% YouTube and 1% TikTok.

BD: Do you have plans to add another platform to the mix? I know you streamed on Kick for a while, any plans to incorporate that back into your simulcasting schedule? Or Instagram and X since you used to be on those?

N: I tested out Kick when I started simulcasting and loved it. I think there is an opportunity for me to randomly go live there.

Unfortunately, Instagram and X don't have all the capabilities and moderation modes like other platforms, but I will keep an eye out to see what [X owner] Elon [Musk] does with X and if it's a viable option I'm always down to test it out for them and give feedback.

But for the meantime, yeah I plan on staying with Twitch, YouTube and TikTok. It's where most of my audiences live and I love going live there.

BD: How has your moderation process changed now that Twitch allows simulcasting and you have so many viewers who can join your simulcast coming from that platform?

N: Moderating can definitely be stretched a little thin if you don’t have super-dedicated moderators.

My chat is pretty tame compared to some of the real-life streamers who are blowing up lately with like 30,000 to 40,000 viewers. But one thing we’ve done to combat troll comments and toxic people slipping through the cracks is we put chat in subscriber-only mode or member-only mode on Twitch and YouTube.

Putting up a pay barrier mitigates a lot of the trolls. We rarely find moderation super necessary on those platforms.

TikTok is a whole other beast, and I usually just close the chat or moderate it myself. I usually only have to ban spammers and TikTok has a setting where you can mute someone for the entirety of the live stream and that’s really nice. But moderation settings on TikTok are abysmal. There’s no slow mode, subscriber-only mode or automated moderation for certain phrases or words.

BD: I didn’t hear much about TikTok as a dedicated live-streaming platform before the NPC trend.

N: It’s an incredible platform to bring people off of it to your main platforms. The ability to go viral or have a live stream really pick up and hit people’s phones is better than any platform out there. Twitch is working on that, and YouTube is a lost cause in terms of live-streaming discovery.

But I always advise people who are starting to make content to make sure they’re uploading to TikTok. It’s the same thing with streaming. You should definitely add that to your reservoir if you’re simulcasting.

BD: What are some challenges you still face sometimes when it comes to simulcasting or hopes or expectations you have of platforms to fix pain points?

N: There’s a huge opening for really smooth, clean software that integrates everything together, including going live. There’s also a huge opportunity for a better chat experience by combining all of the chats.

Thousands of people all chatting at once on multiple platforms might not be easy to moderate and might not be fun. I would love to see a really cool and interesting tool where all of the chats are integrated. Right now all of the donations and stuff are coming from everywhere, so there’s a lot of opportunity there.

BD: So you can stream to all of these platforms at once, but they are distinct streams happening at the same time. There’s not really a sense of connectedness between them.

N: Yeah, viewers are all seeing the same thing, but they’re all in their own different thing.

It’s a lot more draining. When I first started having three chats up at once, and at first it was five because when I first started simulcasting I was on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter — I felt like I was a little kid again streaming for the first time trying to keep up with all of the chats. But I’ve definitely gotten used to it.

I was talking about this with [Twitch CEO] Dan Clancy on my podcast the other day, but if you’re a smaller streamer with anywhere between 100 to 800 average concurrent viewers, adding a simulcast to YouTube or another major streaming platform might not benefit you. When you’re at a smaller range, it’s a lot more intimate with your viewers and you need 100% of your focus there because they’re there for you.

As you grow, streams and communities sometimes take a shape of their own and they come not just for you, but for the chat. Streaming becomes more of a show than a reading circle segment where you know everyone by name and you’re chatting with everybody.

Some streamers still have that community at higher numbers, but when you’re smaller I definitely recommend not simulcasting, except for maybe on TikTok.

BD: What’s your general advice for either the kinds of brands you’re looking to work with or good practices for a brand that wants to work with you?

N: I make sure I work with companies where I already enjoy the product or use it. It’s always tougher if a brand is trying to get its foot in the door without me already knowing what the product is or without me having enjoyed it.

So either shoot your shot and be interesting enough for me to want to work with you or pay attention and notice that I’m already using the product.