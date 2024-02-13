VisitBritain seeks agency for PR evaluation brief

VisitBritain, the national tourism body, is looking for an agency which can evaluate its global earned coverage, according to a tender it has released.

The RFP, published in late January, states that VisitBritain requires an agency which can analyse global coverage from the tourism board’s 21 active markets, in local languages.

This would involve reviewing approximately 5,000 pieces of content generated across print, broadcast, online and blog/vlog formats.

The budget for the brief is up to £186,000.

In the tender document, VisitBritain, also known as the British Tourism Authority, said it was keen to receive evaluation against metrics that help it measure evidence of “moving people along the customer journey towards booking”.

“Working with a wide range of partners in both the UK and overseas, our mission is to drive a thriving tourism industry, creating economic prosperity across Britain,” it explains.

According to the RFP document, VisitBritain’s PR KPIs include ensuring coverage aligns with its ‘regional dispersal targets’ – these being 55 per cent London, 33 per cent England, nine per cent Scotland, and three per cent Wales.

On its comms strategy, the organisation writes: “Through PR we play a very important role globally and domestically in building and maintaining the reputation of VisitBritain/VisitEngland as an organisation, ensuring that stories on all areas of Britain are seeded out to international and domestic media. This is done in a variety of ways including desk-side briefings, newswires, media launches, event attendance and a rolling visiting media programme.”

It continues: “VisitBritain’s extensive network connects us with a global audience across four regions – Europe, the Americas, APMEA, China and North-East Asia – serviced by offices around the world.

“We implement differentiated marketing strategies to maximise return and drive incremental spend to Britain. These strategies are based on our customer insight, our knowledge of the barriers to inbound tourism growth and our solutions for addressing them.”

Visit Britain told PRWeek that its corporate press team doesn’t currently work with any PR agencies.

The tender submission deadline is midday on Monday 19 February. The contract is due to be awarded on 12 March, with contract work commencing from 15 March.