Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

New this morning: PR firms are rushing to build up their data, analytics and AI chops. This morning, SourceCode Communications said it has hired Kevin Dulaney from Hotwire as its first EVP and head of technology and innovation. Meanwhile, Highwire has appointed Margaret Cote as head of insights and analytics. BTW, you can find a who's who list of the top industry executives working on AI in PRWeek's Dashboard 25 list for 2024.

Literally, the biggest ratings since man first set foot on the moon. Super Bowl LVIII averaged 123.4 million viewers across TV and streaming platforms, a 7% increase over last year's previous record, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. More than 200 million people watched some of the game, which aired on CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision and streamed on Paramount+. Speaking of moon landings, check out how Columbia Sportswear is making media relations gold out of its role in the first U.S. lunar landing in five decades.

Tuesday morning's earnings roundup: Molson Coors beat expectations, reaching its greatest market share, sales and volume in its three biggest global markets in 2023; Coca-Cola sales beat estimates; Biogen's revenue and profit shrank; Restaurant Brands International beats expectations.

This morning's latest in politics: The Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill for Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine by a 70-29 vote. However, the bill faces tough opposition in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has threatened to ignore it. Plus: Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a ruling that he lacks immunity in the January 6 case against him and endorsed Michael Watley for Republican National Committee chair.

Jon Stewart pulled no punches in his return to The Daily Show. Stewart won mostly positive reviews in his first show on air since 2015 in which he took aim at President Joe Biden's age and puzzling decision to skip a Super Bowl interview — see record ratings above — for a TikTok video.