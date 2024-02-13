SourceCode names Kevin Dulaney first head of technology and innovation

Dulaney comes to the firm from Hotwire, where he worked with companies including the NFL and NASA.

NEW YORK: Technology specialist agency SourceCode has named Kevin Dulaney as its first EVP and head of technology and innovation.

The 25-year tech veteran will lead the firm’s digital transformation strategy and IT operations, as well as working on the development of measurement and analytics services.

Dulaney most recently served as EVP and global head of technology at Hotwire. During his nearly 10 years there, Dulaney worked on creating and implementing comms services for technology companies. He worked with notable clients including Atari, NASA and the NFL to develop products and improve existing tools.

Dulaney was also a member of PRWeek’s Dashboard 25 class of 2023.

“[Dulaney’s] unique skill set and deep understanding of marketing and agency operations position him perfectly to help us remain on the cutting edge of marketing communications,” said Greg Mondshein, managing partner and cofounder of SourceCode, in a statement.

SourceCode was founded in 2017 by a pair of Hotwire alums, Mondshein and Rebecca Honeyman. The firm opened its first international office last year in the U.K., hiring Giles Peddy, previously CEO of tech PR consultancy Missive, to lead it.

SourceCode posted a 4% increase in revenue last year to $8.8 million globally, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.