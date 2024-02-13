Chelsea FC Women scores broadcast PR support

Chelsea Football Club’s women’s team has hired a broadcast PR agency to help further raise the profile of the women’s game.

Killer Broadcast will provide broadcast PR services to Chelsea FC Women until the end of 2024. PRWeek UK understands the contract is worth just under six figures.

The broadcast agency told PRWeek UK: “We’ll be amplifying everything great about the women’s game, through broadcast PR, as well as highlighting the experience of attending games.”

The agency will organise TV and radio interviews, plus radio presenter discussions, radio competitions, TV features and radio presenter experiences for the London football team.

This week, it was announced that Chelsea FC Women, the cup-holders, will face Everton in the quarter-finals of this year’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup on 10 March. Chelsea is in the running for several trophies this season, including the Women’s Super League and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The account will be led by Killer Broadcast PR account manager Emma Alford and senior account executive Jaime Stevenson. PRWeek understands this is the first time the Chelsea women’s team has appointed a broadcast PR agency.

Michael Walbach, chief executive and founder of Killer Broadcast, said: “The women’s game has been developing at a rapid pace and for good reason. For Killer Broadcast to be responsible for amplifying the great work that Chelsea already do is yet another step in the right direction for evolving the women’s game.

“We can’t wait for millions of listeners and viewers to be enthralled and engaged by our coverage. It’s yet another client win that makes Killer Broadcast stand out as an agency that does broadcast PR in a unique, modern way.”

Killer Broadcast’s recent work includes broadcast PR campaigns for Not on The High Street and a 12-month broadcast package for British YouTube group Sidemen.