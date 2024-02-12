Highwire names Margaret Cote head of insights and analytics

Cote joins the agency from Weber Shandwick, where she served as SVP, analytics and intelligence lead.

SAN FRANCISCO: Highwire PR has named Margaret Cote as head of insights and analytics, a newly created position.

Cote, who joined the agency in late January, is working across practice groups. The goal of the new role is to combine Highwire’s category expertise with specialty analytics as the firm serves larger international clients, the agency said in a statement.

“We have always considered ourselves a tech-driven agency, and the insight process has been fundamental to how we start all of our business pitches and all of our client engagements,” said Highwire principal Carol Carrubba. “There's a lot that we do already to build a deeper level of insight and understanding into our programs and to measure impact on the other side. That said, a lot of that can be very manual, it can be a little bit subjective, where we'd like it to be more concrete and database.”

Data, analytics and strategic insight will be a “fundamental part” of how Highwire does business, Carrubba said, noting that it will be especially important as the agency pushes further into work with healthcare clients.

Cote’s role will expand the agency’s audience analytics capabilities, including by enhancing analysis of earned and owned content to inform strategy by upskilling the firm’s talent. The team consists of as many as four staffers overseen by Cote with plans to build out a team of dedicated data and analytics experts this year as needed.

“There's such a strong foundation of category expertise [at Highwire] that's really compelling because that means that insights and analytics aren't starting from a deficit,” Cote said. “It's building upon something that's already really strong and integrated and supercharging it, widening the aperture a bit and looking to discover more and hopefully add more value.”

Prior to joining Highwire, Cote was SVP, analytics and intelligence lead, at Weber Shandwick, where she supported the launch of products and informed business initiatives across markets. Weber North America EVP of analytics and intelligence Jodi Phillips has been covering Cote’s previous responsibilities since her departure, according to Cote.

Cote has also served as director of insights at Havas Media Group and senior manager of advertising, insights and research at the Boston Globe.

As part of evaluating the agency’s offerings, Cote and her team will examine AI as a tool to leverage captured data at a scale and speed greater than previous-standard reporting tools allowed.

“We've spent the past month learning and trying to figure out what the points of connectivity are,” Cote said. “The most important thing is to uncover how insights and analytics can support all other pieces of the business — not to exist as a standalone function, but to be integrating and making sure that we're connecting at all the right points.”

The ultimate goal is to increase Highwire’s win rate with new clients and offer services that are appealing in the changing competitive landscape, Carrubba said. In the next six months, the agency also wants to show greater impact to clients from the work they’re already doing, she said.

Highwire PR is a communications and marketing agency specializing in technology, cybersecurity, digital health, financial services and energy and sustainability. Clients include software company GitLab, software platform Boomi, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike and ZocDoc.

The San Francisco-based firm, formerly known as Borders+Gratehouse before rebranding in 2013, acquired content marketing company Candor Content last month. The firm launched an energy and sustainability practice last December.

Highwire reported a revenue increase of 16% to $34 million globally and in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.