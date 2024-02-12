New HCA guidance urges honesty in using AI

Transparency over the use of AI is among the recommendations in an AI policy template devised by the Healthcare Communications Association.

AI policies need to explain why they are “essential to ensure the guardrails are in place for the responsible and ethical use of AI within the organisation,” according to new guidance published today by the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA).

The guide places a premium on transparency. “Ethically we should always be open about our use of AI. Embracing AI in a safe and responsible way should be seen as a real positive for our communications activity,” it says.

The guide adds: “We should commit to declare our use of AI where it has had a significant role in the final communications output.”

There also needs to be recognition of the growing importance of AI and how it can “provide a step-change in how we are able to deliver innovative communications and their impact”.

The guide advises that policies should highlight “potential ethical concerns e.g. threat of redundancy and practical risks e.g. breach of confidentiality that need to be mitigated”.

And they should stress that “AI is a tool to support our work and not a replacement for human expertise or decision-making”.

The publication of the guide comes just months after the HCA released its first position paper on AI, and draws on input from agencies such as Inizio Medical, Complete HealthVizion, Langland, Publicis, Arc Bio Communications and Stirred.

It has also been run through an AI platform, but this did not provide anything relevant that had not already been considered, according to Mike Dixon, chief executive of the HCA.

The new guide recommends that policies cover issues such as which AI tools can be used, and ethical and legal considerations about the use of the technology.

“Employees should also always consider when uploading or sharing information with AI, if they would be comfortable with that information being available in the public domain,” it says.

The guide also warns of the risk of infringing intellectual property rights when using AI to create content or images.

And it states: “All AI output needs to be fully reviewed using traditional human assessment and verified and edited as required, to ensure it is ethical, accurate, comprehensive and that there is no inherent bias or discrimination.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion is another area looked at. The guide says the use of AI should not “exclude or underrepresent any individuals or communities”. It also suggests that the technology can be used to promote diversity “by helping remove human bias”.

Organisations need to invest in training staff in the issues surrounding the use of AI, as well as practical skills to use AI tools, and should ask their supply chains to sign up to their AI policies.

The guide also recommends that AI policies be reviewed at least every three months, to ensure they remain “current and effective”.

Dixon told PRWeek: “How and where we are integrating AI into our healthcare communications work is, understandably, a very hot topic and will continue to be so as our AI options develop further.”

He added that the new policy guide “provides direction on what areas need to be considered for inclusion in a policy and what policy decisions need to be made, as well as guidance on how the policy might be implemented”.

This comes just months after research released by FleishmanHillard revealed that the majority (65 per cent) of UK in-house marcomms ‘decision-makers’ using generative AI are doing so without any guidelines in place.

The agency warned: “In the absence of these policies, organisations leave themselves far more open to the reputational and legal risks that come from generative AI-created content potentially entering the public domain under its name.”