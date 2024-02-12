Shooting for the moon: How Columbia Sportswear is promoting its role with the first US lunar landing in 50 years

Get ready for the ‘moon selfie’ as the brand promotes its role in the historic mission.

PORTLAND, OR: It’s not every day that a brand gets to go to the moon. But that’s exactly what Columbia Sportswear is getting ready to do on Wednesday.

Selected by NASA to deliver scientific payloads to the surface of the moon with its Nova-C lunar lander, Intuitive Machines is hoping to mark the United States’ first return to the lunar surface in 50 years. The lander will be insulated with Omni-Heat Infinity, a heat-reflective technology developed by Columbia Sportswear, to protect it against the harsh temperatures of space, which can vary between -250 degrees and 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

Intuitive Machines, a space-exploration company focused on pioneering the commercial landscape of the moon, has had a scientific partnership with Columbia Sportswear since 2021. Columbia is better known for creating apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts.

The liftoff of the IM-1 lunar mission is targeted for a multi-day launch window that opens no earlier than Valentine’s Day. The mission will be streamed live on NASA TV and Intuitive Machines’ website.

To get the word out about its role, Columbia Sportswear is running a 360-degree campaign. From a social standpoint, the company will lean into video storytelling, said Scott Trepanier, VP of brand marketing strategy at Columbia Sportswear.

“We will have crews [on site] capturing the launch, cameras on the ship as it journeys through space and an amazing ‘moon selfie,’” which is a camera developed to capture the moment that the lander reaches the moon, Trepanier said.

Columbia Sportswear will also publish a video on Monday spotlighting the partnership and providing context on the endeavor.

Columbia Sportswear will promote the video content on its website and social platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. It will also collaborate on posts with Intuitive Machines.

For media relations, Trepanier said there is “a lot of meat on the bone here in terms of angles” because the partnership spans content that could work in lifestyle, technology and business outlets.

“Beyond typical product or ad placement, this is a real technology story,” said Trepanier. “There is a lot of potential there both from super geeky scientific journals that want to get into the [details] of how the tech works to space journalists who cover the industry, all the way to fashion and advertising outlets.”

IM-1 will be Intuitive Machines’ first of three scheduled lunar landings as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The science and technology payloads sent to the moon’s surface as part of CLPS will lay the foundation for a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and the commercial development of the moon, according to a Columbia Sportswear statement.

Columbia Sportswear is also leaning into broadcast media. Andy Nordhoff, the company’s director of communications, said that the same reflective technology being used on the ship is also available in some of its jackets and accessories. He hinted that news anchors may be wearing Columbia Sportswear jackets as they cover the launch, but declined to specify names or outlets.

Columbia Sportswear brand ambassadors will also take part in the watch.

To celebrate the historic moment, Columbia Sportswear will take over the outside of the Las Vegas Sphere on February 19 to highlight the role that Omni-Heat Infinity technology is playing in the mission.

“We have the moon — it’s a sphere — so this made a lot of sense, and we are using that as a big storytelling vehicle as well,” said Trepanier.

Columbia Sportswear is working closely with Intuitive Machines’ comms team on the launch.

“We have been able to utilize this partnership and bring back learnings to inform our outerwear and our other gear in future seasons as well,” said Nordhoff. “Intuitive Machines is taking advantage of our technology on the lunar lander and we are taking advantage of the time we are getting with their engineers as well.”

Aside from promoting the mission, Columbia Sportswear wants to get the word out about its commitment to innovation.

“Of course we want to get our brand in front of people, but any brand could do that,” said Trepanier. “You could plaster any brand on a moon lander, but we have a real, genuine connection there. We are committed to developing technologies that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected.”

He added that the extreme temperatures of space are putting Columbia’s gear “to the ultimate test,” and preparing the communications plan for the mission has been a “fun challenge” for the brand.

“Space is hard,” Trepanier said. “It has been eye opening and a great learning process for us to understand all the contingencies.”

Agency WE is supporting Columbia Sportswear’s comms work related to the mission.