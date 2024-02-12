Uber Eats hosts Brooklyn Beckham – Behind the Campaign

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

A pop-up restaurant where the public could get their hands on one of the world’s most talked-about foodies’ recipes for the first time. People would want to taste his Nanny Peggy’s Breakfast Sandwich, and the only place they could do that was on Uber Eats.

How did the idea come into being?

Restaurant selection has separated delivery platforms but in 2024, that gap’s closed a little. Similar offerings mean short-term promos and multi-app use is the order of the day. That presented an opportunity to give people a reason to stick with Uber Eats and cut through to create conversation in the short term, while placing the platform top of mind longer-term for when you fancied that takeaway.

What ideas were rejected?

Honestly, not a lot. Celebrity hosts, there were a few. The strategy and general approach were the toughest to crack; the execution and talent fell into place from there. We needed to get the balance right with someone that had a connection with food but that felt fun and rooted in what was happening in the foodie scene. Well-known chef goes onto Uber Eats wasn’t going to cut it.

The fact we’d heard on the grapevine that David and Victoria were being lined up for the brand’s Super Bowl ad helped our cause and made a tough choice an obvious one in the end.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

This was a few months in the making and initially we needed to get the business on board with the concept, then talent, and lay the groundwork for its potential to cause a stir one way or the other. As ever with big names, taking them through what to expect, dealing with a wobble or two along the way and making them feel creatively safe and in-control while coming out the other side smiling was the name of the game.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

A ‘fun’ management team and making the menu feel believable for Brooklyn’s culinary ‘skill’. Nothing a bit of PR grit couldn’t cure though.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Over 350 pieces of coverage across markets including the holy grail of an ITV Daytime sweep and 45 national hits all-in, which all drove spikes in orders. It’s one of Uber Eats’ most interacted-with posts on social, and using pre- and post-campaign research, 64 per cent of people are now more likely to stick with Uber Eats because of the campaign.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Always look at the greater good in the face of the odd negative risk. In the consumer space, it’ll mostly pay off and not taking the risk leaves you with the same problems you started with.