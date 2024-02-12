PR industry affected as media monitoring firm Onclusive hit by cyber attack

Media monitoring software company Onclusive is working to reinstate its services after a malicious cyber-security attack, PRWeek has learned.

Onclusive is a PR analytics and media monitoring company, which provides services to a large number of UK PR firms and in-house teams.

It is understood that on Tuesday 6 February, Onclusive encountered a cyber security incident affecting the provider’s production systems that process the media data used to collect and deliver its monitoring services in Europe.

An industry source and Onclusive customer told PRWeek today: “I’d noticed that coverage which I had secured for my clients hadn’t been delivered to me last week or this morning on email, and that’s what would normally happen.”

After contacting Onclusive, PRWeek’s source was made aware that “the system was completely down”. They were told that Onclusive had been the victim of a “ransomware cyber attack” last week, meaning “currently there was no access to servers or ability to provide customers with media monitoring services for the foreseeable”.

When contacted by PRWeek, Onclusive’s chief executive, Rob Stone, confirmed this, saying: “On Tuesday 6 February, Onclusive encountered a cyber security incident, which impacted the production systems which process the media data we collect to deliver our monitoring services in Europe.

“All measures to ensure the security of the data we hold and process were swiftly deployed. We have no evidence of any data having been compromised. Our customer relationship management systems, financial and other internal systems have not been affected by this incident.”

PRWeek understands that not all customers were proactively informed by the company of the service disruption.

The anonymous source said: “It’s disappointing that I wasn’t notified, because obviously I wasn’t aware that there was an issue with the servers, and certainly not that my client’s monitoring was affected.”

On this subject, the software company told PRWeek: “While we have endeavoured to remain in contact with our customers, it is possible that some of our communication may have been picked up by email filters.

“With the message displayed on our platform and email communication wherever we have had a meaningful update; we have delivered timely and informative information to Onclusive users.”

PRWeek’s source concluded: “I don’t have an effective way currently of monitoring coverage for my clients manually, and could be missing coverage as a result, which is frustrating – although I’m lucky, as for other larger agencies this is going to be quite the headache.”

On the issue, Stone added: “Data security is our priority. In compliance with our protocols, we regularly monitor, evaluate, and test all systems.

“We are keeping our clients informed as we work to reinstate our monitoring service in the face of this malicious and targeted attack.”

An email update issued to Onclusive’s customers this afternoon (12 February), from Stone, read: “The severity of the cyber attack continues to prevent the restoration of UK services, and this is expected to disrupt tomorrow morning’s deliveries.

“This is despite further progress by our dedicated teams, including the rebuild and scanning of over 200 servers.

“Efforts continue undeterred, and I will provide another update tonight to confirm the situation ahead of tomorrow.”

Asked what compensation customers can expect, Onclusive told PRWeek: “Alongside investigating and delivering workaround solutions for our clients, our priority is to reinstate our services as soon as possible. Our teams are working around the clock to deliver on the immediate needs of clients wherever we can. Once normal service has resumed, we will be following up with clients directly.”

The measurement firm also said: “We commit to continuing to communicate openly with all our customers and encourage them to remain in contact with our client services colleagues.

“We deeply regret this disruption to our service following the cyberattack and thank our customers for their patience and understanding when speaking with our staff – many of whom have worked through the night and the weekend for their clients.”

Onclusive was formerly known as Kantar Reputation Intelligence, before being acquired by Symphony Technology Group in January 2022.