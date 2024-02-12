PRWeek Global Awards 2024: entry deadline extended

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrates the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and comms professionals from across the world across 34 categories. See the full list of categories below and the list of judges.
The shortlist will be announced in March. The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.
Click here for more details and to enter.
“PR leaders have cemented their position at the highest echelons of enterprises and organisations and they contribute in many different areas of reputation, communication, employee engagement and, increasingly, senior counsel on non-comms issues,” said Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek US.
“By celebrating key brands, companies and players leading this charge, the PRWeek Global Awards help justify the business case for further investment in resources and budgets.”
Sabina Ellahi, global head of PR at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, is to chair the judging this year. The other judges are:
- Umayma Abubakar, executive director of corporate center, Mubadala Investment Company
- Roberto Adriani, senior partner, Heritage House-PROI Worldwide
- Katherine Arnull, chief strategy officer, Golin
- Seyhan Ayel, managing director, OptimoreGroup
- Jon Barber, vice president - marketing & communications, TECOM Group
- Femke Baudoin, communications director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Boeing
- Joyce Baz, head of communications, Google
- Matias Cartajena, founder and CEO, Simplicity
- Pablo Cateriano, general director, Metrica
- Marcio Cavalieri, CEO, RPMA Comunications
- Ricardo Cesar, CEO, Ideal/H+K
- Vikki Chowney, global head of content and publishing, H+K Strategies
- Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer, Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Christopher Daguimol, corporate communications director, ZALORA
- Caroline Darcy, founder and CEO, Milka Marketing
- Claudia Dare, partner director, Latam Intersect PR
- Virginia Devlin, CEO, Current Global
- Ciro dos Reis, founder and CEO, Imagem Corporativa
- Abhijit Dutta, global head, business unit communications, Kimberly-Clark
- Sarah Gooding, MD, Africa, WE Communications
- Emily Gosen, senior creative, Ketchum London
- Lamia Hariz, head of corporate communications, marketing & investor relations, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
- Kath Harrison, president, EMEA, GCI Health
- Emma Hartland-Mahon, managing director, J/PR
- Natasha Hatherall, founder and CEO, TishTash Communications
- Charla Hawkins, vice president, public health & social impact, Evoke Kyne
- Seren Hirons, MD, brand and luxury, Four Communications
- Daryl Ho, managing director, WE Communications
- Todor Ianev, managing partner, Janev & Janev
- Sunil John, president, MENA, ASDA'A BCW
- Emma Kane, UK CEO and deputy group CEO, SEC Newgate
- Helen Kenny, chief operating officer, Manifest
- Nicola Koronka, co-founder, Missive
- Didier Lagae, CEO and founder, MARCO
- Tom Malcolm, group managing director, consumer marketing, and head of transformation, UK, BCW
- Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director for Asia-Pacific, WE Communications, and group CEO, Avian WE
- Daniel Matson, global head of marketing and communications, Envision Racing Formula E
- John Mayne, global head of external communications, media, Dentsu
- Saadia McGlinchey, director, regional head of communications, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Western Union
- Albert Medran, corporate director, LLYC
- Claudine Moore, managing director, Allison
- Dejon Mullings, senior manager, communications, Pinterest
- Tracy Naden, president, Lippe Taylor Group
- Nicola Nel, CEO and founder, Atmosphere Communications, South Africa
- Claire Newell, head of communications for UK and Europe, Standard Chartered Bank
- Pisso Nseke, senior public relations officer, Cameroon Telecommunications
- Gianina Orellana, director, Orange Latam
- Kerry Parkin, global communications director, Allwyn (The National Lottery)
- Abdul Waheed Patel, CEO, ETHICORE Political Lobbying
- Omar Qirem, CEO, Middle East, Edelman
- Karl Rickhamre, MD, Coast Communications AB
- Nancy Ruscheinski, chief operating officer, Zeno Group
- Penny Ryan, head of brand, APAC, Bupa
- Stefan Ryden, head of insight and strategic planning, Spotlight Communications
- Ze Schiavoni, CEO, Weber Shandwick Brasil
- Christiane Schulz, CEO Germany, regional client leader, member of the EMEA Executive Committee, Edelman
- Albert Shu, president, HK and Singapore, Weber Shandwick
- Jennifer Skyler, chief corporate affairs officer, American Express
- Henning Sverdrup, founder and managing partner, Släger
- Belinda Tan, former VP, communications, sustainability and brand, DHL Asia Pacific
- Joshua Thomas, vice president, Target
- Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy
- Alasdair Townsend, managing partner, Sherlock Communications
- Bjorn Trowery, head of consumer communications, Yelp
- Natalia Villegas, head of Latam digital and influencer, head of studio, Edelman
- Joel Wambura, director, Portland Communications
Full list of categories
Campaign categories
- Healthcare
- Employee Communications
- Public Sector
- Corporate Social Responsibility
- Issues and Crisis
- Consumer Launch
- Product Brand Development
- Non-profit
- Corporate Branding
- Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
- Best Campaign in Asia-Pacific
- Best Campaign in Middle East
- Best Campaign in LATAM
- Best Campaign in Europe (Outside UK)
Global PR Categories
- Global PR Breakthrough
- Global Event Activation
- Global Creative Idea
- Global Integration
- Global Content
- Global Citizenship
People and Agencies
- Global Agency
- International Agency
- Best Agency in Asia-Pacific
- Best Agency in Middle East
- Best Agency in LATAM
- Best Agency in Europe (Outside UK)
- Global Brand
- Global Marketer
- Global Professional – In-house
- Global Professional – Agency
- Best PR Professional in Asia-Pacific
- Best PP Professional in Middle East
- Best PR Professional in LATAM
- Best Professional in Europe