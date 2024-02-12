PRWeek Global Awards 2024: entry deadline extended

The deadline for entering the PRWeek Global Awards, one of the biggest dates in the global industry’s calendar, has been extended to midnight (GMT) on Thursday 29 February.

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrates the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and comms professionals from across the world across 34 categories. See the full list of categories below and the list of judges.

The shortlist will be announced in March. The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Click here for more details and to enter.

“PR leaders have cemented their position at the highest echelons of enterprises and organisations and they contribute in many different areas of reputation, communication, employee engagement and, increasingly, senior counsel on non-comms issues,” said Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek US.

“By celebrating key brands, companies and players leading this charge, the PRWeek Global Awards help justify the business case for further investment in resources and budgets.”

Sabina Ellahi, global head of PR at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, is to chair the judging this year. The other judges are:

Umayma Abubakar, executive director of corporate center, Mubadala Investment Company

Roberto Adriani, senior partner, Heritage House-PROI Worldwide

Seyhan Ayel, managing director, OptimoreGroup

Jon Barber, vice president - marketing & communications, TECOM Group

Femke Baudoin, communications director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Boeing

Joyce Baz, head of communications, Google

Matias Cartajena, founder and CEO, Simplicity

Pablo Cateriano, general director, Metrica

Marcio Cavalieri, CEO, RPMA Comunications

Ricardo Cesar, CEO, Ideal/H+K

Vikki Chowney, global head of content and publishing, H+K Strategies

Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Christopher Daguimol, corporate communications director, ZALORA

Caroline Darcy, founder and CEO, Milka Marketing

Claudia Dare, partner director, Latam Intersect PR

Virginia Devlin, CEO, Current Global

Ciro dos Reis, founder and CEO, Imagem Corporativa

Abhijit Dutta, global head, business unit communications, Kimberly-Clark

Sarah Gooding, MD, Africa, WE Communications

Emily Gosen, senior creative, Ketchum London

Lamia Hariz, head of corporate communications, marketing & investor relations, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Kath Harrison, president, EMEA, GCI Health

Emma Hartland-Mahon, managing director, J/PR

Natasha Hatherall, founder and CEO, TishTash Communications

Charla Hawkins, vice president, public health & social impact, Evoke Kyne

Seren Hirons, MD, brand and luxury, Four Communications

Daryl Ho, managing director, WE Communications

Todor Ianev, managing partner, Janev & Janev

Sunil John, president, MENA, ASDA'A BCW

Emma Kane, UK CEO and deputy group CEO, SEC Newgate

Helen Kenny, chief operating officer, Manifest

Nicola Koronka, co-founder, Missive

Didier Lagae, CEO and founder, MARCO

Tom Malcolm, group managing director, consumer marketing, and head of transformation, UK, BCW

Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director for Asia-Pacific, WE Communications, and group CEO, Avian WE

Daniel Matson, global head of marketing and communications, Envision Racing Formula E

John Mayne, global head of external communications, media, Dentsu

Saadia McGlinchey, director, regional head of communications, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Western Union

Albert Medran, corporate director, LLYC

Claudine Moore, managing director, Allison

Dejon Mullings, senior manager, communications, Pinterest

Tracy Naden, president, Lippe Taylor Group

Nicola Nel, CEO and founder, Atmosphere Communications, South Africa

Claire Newell, head of communications for UK and Europe, Standard Chartered Bank

Pisso Nseke, senior public relations officer, Cameroon Telecommunications

Gianina Orellana, director, Orange Latam

Kerry Parkin, global communications director, Allwyn (The National Lottery)

Abdul Waheed Patel, CEO, ETHICORE Political Lobbying

Omar Qirem, CEO, Middle East, Edelman

Karl Rickhamre, MD, Coast Communications AB

Nancy Ruscheinski, chief operating officer, Zeno Group

Penny Ryan, head of brand, APAC, Bupa

Stefan Ryden, head of insight and strategic planning, Spotlight Communications

Ze Schiavoni, CEO, Weber Shandwick Brasil

Christiane Schulz, CEO Germany, regional client leader, member of the EMEA Executive Committee, Edelman

Albert Shu, president, HK and Singapore, Weber Shandwick

Jennifer Skyler, chief corporate affairs officer, American Express

Henning Sverdrup, founder and managing partner, Släger

Belinda Tan, former VP, communications, sustainability and brand, DHL Asia Pacific

Joshua Thomas, vice president, Target

Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy

Alasdair Townsend, managing partner, Sherlock Communications

Bjorn Trowery, head of consumer communications, Yelp

Natalia Villegas, head of Latam digital and influencer, head of studio, Edelman

Joel Wambura, director, Portland Communications

Full list of categories

Campaign categories

Healthcare

Employee Communications

Public Sector

Corporate Social Responsibility

Issues and Crisis

Consumer Launch

Product Brand Development

Non-profit

Corporate Branding

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Campaign in Asia-Pacific

Best Campaign in Middle East

Best Campaign in LATAM

Best Campaign in Europe (Outside UK)

Global PR Categories

Global PR Breakthrough

Global Event Activation

Global Creative Idea

Global Integration

Global Content

Global Citizenship

People and Agencies