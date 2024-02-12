Downing Street digital chief departs for new GCS role

The head of digital at Downing Street has departed for a major new cross-government role, it has emerged.

Ed Bearryman left his role as head of digital at Downing Street last Friday, and is to start in the new role of deputy director for digital transformation at the Government Communication Service.

His departure comes less than two years after he was appointed to lead Number 10’s digital operation, during which time he launched the GCS digital discipline operating model, as well as the Government’s first WhatsApp channel.

He has been replaced by Zara Farrar, who has spent the past four years as head of digital comms at HM Treasury.

Bearryman announced his move in a post on LinkedIn, accompanied by a montage of pictures (see above) of his time at No. 10.

“A momentous two years behind the black door has now come to an end,” he said. “Now on to bigger things in a new role as Deputy Director for Digital Transformation, working with brilliant Directors of Comms and Heads of Digital, to drive innovation across all government communications.”

In his new position – which was advertised last year with a salary of up to £117,800 – he will develop the strategy and standards for the digital discipline within GCS, as well as leading its digital transformation programme and shared digital tools and services.

Bearryman has also been tasked with helping to attract, retain and develop digital talent within GCS.

The GCS Performance with Purpose strategy emphasises the value of digital comms, and states: “The central challenge for GCS is how to harness technological changes for the public good. We need a revolution in our own skills and capability, especially in data, insight, and digital communications.”

The strategy adds: “Our ambition is for a world-leading digital and content capability that can support two-way communication with the public.”

Relative newcomer

Bearryman moved into government comms three years ago, taking a job as head of digital media at the Home Office. Prior to that he had spent a year as head of marketing, digital content and strategy at ITV. Bearryman previously spent four years at News UK, where he started as a content editor and went on to create integrated content strategies to grow digital audiences for The Sun and The Times. Before that he had spent seven years in a variety of roles, including features editor at Match of the Day magazine and presenter on Match of the Day Kickabout on CBBC.

In a blog post published by GCS last August, Bearryman quipped: “I’m a former (some might say failed) journalist and TV presenter who spent 10 years in the media – at the BBC, The Sun and ITV – before switching sides to join the world of government communications.”

He stressed the importance of digital comms in delivering “a step-change in the way the government communicates with the public”.

Bearryman added: “If we’re brave and get it right we can communicate in a more open and authentic way to help increase accountability and transparency to make more of the work we do have real, tangible relevance to the public.”