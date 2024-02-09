Hispanic media company Sonoro hires Hirsch Leatherwood for corp comms support

The agency is boosting Sonoro’s mission of reaching the Latino consumer via its content platforms.

NEW YORK: Global Hispanic media company Sonoro Media has brought on Hirsch Leatherwood to support its corporate communications.

Hirsch Leatherwood began collaborating with Sonoro at the beginning of this year, working directly with cofounders Josh Weinstein and Camila Victoriano. The agency is supporting all facets of corporate communications, including executive positioning, thought leadership, media relations and reputation management.

“We're moving towards a place where the U.S. is going to be a majority-minority country. The power of the 60 million U.S. Hispanic consumers are especially important. For us, it's about how to effectively tell the story of the U.S. Hispanic consumer,” Weinstein said.

Sonoro has been evaluating potential partners to help tell its story about the “power of the growing Latino consumer,” Weinstein said, but it did not issue an RFP.

None of Hirsch Leatherwood’s clients formally call the firm their agency of record, said agency cofounder and CEO Steve Hirsch, but HL is the only firm Sonoro is working with at this time.

“It's not so often you come across companies that are truly moving the needle in a fairly dramatic way, pointed to an audience that's been historically underserved and not been catered to in any sort of sophisticated, compelling way,” Hirsh said.

Hirsch will work with Weinstein on the account with a team including HL VP of PR Julia Chappell, chief of staff Avani Johnson and senior associate Max Gomez.

The agency is working on new hire announcements for Sonoro’s C-suite that are planned for the coming weeks. HL is also focused on content and vendor formats and broadening the company’s audience from a consumer and investor standpoint to focus on all stakeholders, Hirsh said.

“Every single brand, every single media buyer in the U.S. is trying to decode what the Latino consumer wants and needs,” Weinstein said. “We believe that our network and our premium content offerings can meet the needs of the market. A big focus for us is how to effectively communicate those offerings to those stakeholders.”

Sonoro has seen increasing demand from Fortune 500 brands in the U.S. who want to connect with intellectual property and storytelling by Latino content creators, Weinstein said, especially coming off the Hollywood strikes.

Weinstein said the company is developing 15 properties, such as shows with Netflix, movies with Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video and live events and experiences based on IP in the U.S. and Mexico.

Sonoro is a global Hispanic entertainment company that takes audio-first content and transforms it into TV properties, films and live experiences. The media company, founded in 2020 by Camila Victoriano, Weinstein and Gerónimo Ávila, supports more than 150 podcasts.

Sonoro, which raised $12.5 million in venture funding in October, is backed by Lerer Hippeau, Founder Collective, Greycroft, Correlation Ventures, Clerisy, RiverPark Ventures and UTA Ventures. The company works with brands such as Amazon Music, AirBnB, McDonald’s, Netflix and Microsoft’s XBox.

Hirsch Leatherwood is a strategic communications firm specializing in tech, media, healthcare and finance that was founded by Hirsh and Evan Leatherwood in late 2020. Its clients include blockchain platform Aptos, the New York Mets and corporate meals benefit platform ShareBite.