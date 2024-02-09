Spectrum Science buys clinical trial enrollment company Continuum Clinical

Spectrum Science CEO Jonathan Wilson heralded the deal as an opportunity for the agency to expand its presence in the patient recruitment space.

NEW YORK: Spectrum Science has made another strategic acquisition, this time in the world of clinical trial enrollment.

The network said on Thursday morning that it acquired Continuum Clinical, a clinical trial enrollment company based just outside of Chicago.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but Spectrum Science bought the firm from independent marketing agency Blue Chip Worldwide.

Going forward, Continuum Clinical will join Spectrum’s existing clinical trial recruitment strategic pillar, and Neil Weisman will continue as president of the organization.

With the backing of private equity firm Knox Lane, Spectrum Science continues to be an active player in the agency M&A arena.

The acquisition of Continuum Clinical comes a few months after Spectrum Science purchased a pair of healthcare agencies: CrowdPharm and Hot Iron Health. That combined company will be led by CrowdPharm MD and partner Mike Myers, who will serve as president and lead day-to-day operations.

As for Continuum Clinical, Weisman said the firm was excited to join a partner that holds a compatible view of the future of patient recruitment.

