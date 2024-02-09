Evite on how Taylor Swift has affected Super Bowl LVIII electronic invitations

LAS VEGAS: The theme that’s dominated Evite’s electronic invitations around Super Bowl LVIII parties isn’t the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, but Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be playing.

The social planning website for creating and sending electronic invitations has curated a business with events like Super Sunday in mind, paving the way for fans of football, halftime headliner Usher or just the commercials to host their own personalized parties.

“Sporting event watch parties, particularly for the Super Bowl, are some of the most popular events on Evite – so much so that football watch parties are their own category of digital invites,” Evite senior director of brand marketing Olivia Pollock said. “With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift contributing to so much cultural buzz surrounding the movement, more people than just sports fans are now excited to watch and experience the event.”

Evite’s most popular Super Bowl invitation this year is sequin-themed and emblazoned with, “The Big Game (Taylor’s Version),” a reference to the pop star’s rerecording of her album catalog to reclaim her old music.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Super Bowl has more people invested than ever before,” Pollock noted of the increase in game day attention, notably with Swift’s attendance.

The singer has been a focal point of football conversation this year, with many even criticizing the National Football Association for its hyperfixation on her presence, reactions at games and consistent support of Kelce.

Evite was up 17% year-over-year for Super Bowl event invites just one day after the AFC Championship game on January 28 that cemented the Chiefs place in the big game — 10% of which came directly from Swift-related invites, according to Pollock.

The spike was the highest of Super Bowl event creations the company has seen since 2020, she added, and occurred majorly on Sunday and Monday, which are the platform’s most popular creation days.

In 2023, Evite saw a 230% increase in Swift-inspired parties, stemming from her U.S. Eras Tour and subsequent tour movie release that sparked viewing gatherings as well as the release of her “1989” album, which led to day-of listening parties.

Since creating its Taylor Swift-invite landing page in September, its inspired Evites have become the second top search for “Taylor Swift invites” on Google.

In the weeks leading up to the big game, Swifties have flooded social media channels such as TikTok with themed game day watch party inspiration. Friendship bracelet garland, shimmering red backdrops — a nod to the Chiefs as well as Swift’s famous lip color and album by the same name — and glittery drink and food creations inspired by song lyrics have replaced traditional wings, beer and chips with some football fans deeming the Swifties better viewers of the sport than themselves.

Evite has played into the universal Swift watch party theme by providing guides for football first timer’s on everything from Taylor to touchdowns, where to snag the perfect fashion finds and accessories and watch party games cards like Bingo to play on Sunday.

Two-thirds of Evite's Super Bowl events across the board each year are created by women versus men, according to the company, who similarly make up a majority of Swift’s fanbase.

“The way we structure our content strategy, specifically on social media, is really looking at the journey of the host,” Pollock said, citing Evite’s attention to the entire ambiance of a gathering from food and drinks, decor, outfits, activities and what guests can bring to the actual event. “We try to create 360 content pillars that we touch upon and make sure everybody has all these little pieces that are going to be a big part of bringing this party to life.”

Evite’s Eras-inspired invite TikTok video has more than 1 million views and has been liked over 30,000 times.

In addition to curating their own social posts and videos, Evite’s team leans on creators for user-generated content. The brand has not done any marketing outside of its own social channels for its Swift content.

Jennifer Bett Communications supports Evite as its consumer PR AOR.

The brand also creates many of its own templates for the actual Evites, but consumers are welcome to create their own template through Canva to upload to the site. Evite does not partner with brands or companies on invitations for Super Bowl specific events.

(Photo credit: Evite, usedd with permission)

While 2023 saw brands, such as Hidden Valley Ranch, taking advantage of Swift’s obsessed fan base, criticism has also followed companies and political figures looking to enter her orbit. Pollock said it’s to Evite’s benefit to jump on the bandwagon and meet consumers where they are.

Micro trend parties are a theme Evite has noticed over the past year of consumers curating invitations for their favorite things that are reactive to what’s happening culturally. Another example of a niche Evite on the platform is for a Saltburn party, Pollock said.

“We, as a company, are always striving to make sure we're relevant with whatever's happening,” she said. “We have a team here who's full of Swifties and on TikTok understanding this space. We want to make sure that we're there for our hosts whenever they want to throw a party in that vein.”

Evite is planning to continue its Swift-themed content beyond the Super Bowl with graduation invites that take a spin on the singer’s different eras and recently came out with an “in my divorce era” invite for increasingly popular divorce parties.

There are aspects of Swift you could adapt to “any milestone in your life,” Pollock said. Evite is already looking to Swift’s newly announced album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” as another future Evite to adopt.