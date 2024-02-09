Raven launches beauty division with 13 new clients

Fashion and retail PR agency Raven has launched a beauty offer, led by the former head of beauty at Purple PR.

Raven Beauty will be overseen by Rachel Vasdekys, who previously led the UK operations of beauty PR agency Seen Group, as well as having been head of beauty at Purple, and a senior press officer at department store Harvey Nichols.

The new division chief, who will have the title of vice-president of beauty, has represented household names such as Nars, Dermalogica and Christian Louboutin in the past, and helped launch Fenty Beauty in the UK.

Raven Beauty will offer services including media relations, creative services, talent and influencer strategy, production, and digital marketing to Raven’s roster of beauty clients.

New clients working with the division are perfume brands Altra and Bleu Nour; body oil brand Bourii; hair salon chain Buller and Rice; haircare brand Dizziak; deodorant brand Fussy; skincare brand Herbar; London beauty studio ILYSM; AI skin analysis tool Renude; nail salon Shoreditch Nails; and tanning brand Three Warriors – as well as the beauty offering of East London retailer Goodhood. Raven Beauty is also handling the upcoming launch of a beauty book by author Ellen Atlanta.

Raven is also on the L’Oréal Group’s PR agency roster and has previously worked with names such as Kiehl’s, Givenchy Beauty and Farfetch Beauty.

Flagship clients on Raven’s wider roster include Adidas, Selfridges and Flannels.

Vasdekys said: “Having had a front-row seat to the broadening definition of ‘beauty’ over the years, for me it’s always about confidence and individuality, working with brilliant brands and brains to curate and manifest their vision to create something truly unique.

“Beauty is a ‘people-first’ category and finding like-minded people is essential to success of any form.”

She praised Raven co-founders Sophie Jewes and Yasmin Eady for their “ability to curate a sophisticated and culturally relevant roster, community and team”.

Jewes, who serves as creative director of Raven, said: “Rachel is uniquely talented, and she’s laser-focused on driving real results and fame for brands – ultimately having a direct hand in driving customer desire. We’re inspired and energised by her vision.

“There are deep shifts happening in beauty; it feels like a new era of expansion for the industry, and for us.”

Raven, which is part of Miroma Group, was launched in 2019.