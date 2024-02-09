‘We knew this story would need to run and run’ – Behind the Campaign

Kate Hinton, external relations lead at Material Focus, the group behind the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, discusses the recent work that led to a ban on single-use vapes.

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

Electrical waste is the UK’s fastest-growing waste stream. Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled. In July 2022, we had a new ewaste enemy: single-use vapes.

Nobody had a handle on the issue. We used investigative journalism research to own and drive debate, and creative content to engage audiences. Within 18 months, we ignited a global debate and the UK Government announced a ban.

How did the idea come into being?

A conversation with a student looking into how many vapes were being bought made us see an issue hiding in plain sight. What was happening when vapes were vaped-out? It was an emerging nightmare for nature and natural resources.

Government and industry had yet to recognise it. Consumers were assuming vapes could be binned. Vape manufacturers and retailers were avoiding their regulatory requirements to recycle them.

We wanted to steer the conversation on this ticking time bomb, teaming up with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Opinium to do it.

What ideas were rejected?

We knew this story would need to run and run to achieve real impact, so we focused on investigative research with multiple, highly credible angles for our four audiences (producers, retailers, regulators, the public), rather than, say, a picture-led stunt or celebrity-led slogan.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

We wanted to: expose the problem; educate people and politicians; ensure vape retailers and producers were aware of their legal responsibilities; and engage the public to use our postcode locator to find where to responsibly recycle vapes.

Our initial investigative research found 1.3 million single-use vapes were being binned a week, wasting enough lithium to power 1,200 EVs and contributing to 700 waste facility fires a year. Follow-up research revealed 90 per cent of vape producers weren’t complying with environmental regulations.

Sky News and The Daily Telegraph exclusives kick-started this news with thousands more following, including the BBC, ITV, The Guardian, The Observer, HuffPost, FT, Daily Mail, Metro, Bloomberg and Mirror Online.

Alongside this, we widely shared a briefing paper for retailers and producers explaining their environmental responsibilities and the regulations. A number of campaigners were also influential in using the research.

Follow-up research highlighted huge escalation of the issue – it had more than quadrupled in 12 months, with five million vapes being binned a week.

This catapulted debate, driving 1,500 pieces of media coverage in a week, including BBC News and Guardian front pages.

Everything was supported by low-cost creative photography, video with spokesperson Scott Butler and wide-ranging shared and owned content.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Our four audiences had different motivations, and knowledge of the issue. We made sure our evidence-based, solution-focused approach inspired action, not just awareness-raising.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Our research supercharged the agenda, with over 2,700 pieces of media coverage. The UKVIA launched a ‘greenprint’. OPSS contacted retailers to confirm they must take back vapes for recycling.

Over 12,000 new vape recycling drop-off points are now available on our postcode locator. Our website saw a 151 per cent increase in vapes content traffic in six months and there were 219,374 searches for where to recycle vapes.

Our initial objective was producer, retailer and consumer behaviour change but our outcomes also played a significant role in the January 2024 disposable vapes ban announced by the Government.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Disposable vapes are one of the worst consumer products to have ever been designed.

Providing evidence-based insights and solutions, and collaborating with stakeholders, was key to driving change. Our campaign shone a light on a significant issue, using the power of media to do it.